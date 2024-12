🏆 The 25 greatest players of the last 25 years: The list so far

🏆 The 25 greatest players of the last 25 years: The list so far

Welcome to OneFootball's definitive ranking of the 25 greatest players of the last 25 years.

Over the course of 25 days, we will be counting down our top 25 men's footballers of the 21st century so far, before revealing the winner on 1st January 2025.

Here is the list so far...

25th: Wayne Rooney

24th: Mohamed Salah

23rd: Iker Casillas

22nd: Luis Suárez

21st: Kevin De Bruyne

20th: Sergio Busquets

19th: Andrea Pirlo

18th: Zlatan Ibrahimović

17th: Sergio Ramos

16th: Paolo Maldini

15th: Gianluigi Buffon

14th: Kaká

13th: Toni Kroos

12th: Karim Benzema

11th: Ronaldinho

10th: Neymar

9th: Manuel Neuer

8th: Luka Modrić



7th: Thierry Henry



6th: Xavi Hernandez

📸 Justin Setterfield - 2024 Getty Images