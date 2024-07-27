25 cinematic 2024 Paris Olympics surfing photos from Tahiti on Day 1

Australia's Ethan Ewing gets into the barrel in the 1st heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the absolutely coolest 2024 Paris Olympics events isn't even in Paris.

This year's Olympic surfing competition is taking place in Teahupoʻo in Tahiti, one of the Society Islands in French Polynesia, where the Olympic village is on a cruise ship.

The waves for Saturday's first round were ripe for surfing to start out this year's Olympic Games, and the photos from the event are absolutely awe-inspiring.

Check out these simply amazing surfing photos, ones that may make you want to hop on a board and ride the waves.

Australia's Ethan Ewing gets into the barrel in the 1st heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa's Jordy Smith drops into a wave in the 1st heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JULY 27: Tim Elter of Team Germany rides a wave during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ed Sloane/Getty Images)

France's Joan Duru tucks into a wave in the 2nd heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - France's Joan Duru gets into the barrel in the 2nd heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Ben Thouard / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN THOUARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia's Jack Robinson drops into a wave in the 2nd heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethan Ewing of Team Australia rides a wave during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ed Sloane / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ED SLOANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia's Jack Robinson drops into a wave in the 2nd heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Joan Duru gets deep in a barrel in the 2nd heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Joan Duru catches a barrel in the 2nd heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - France's Joan Duru gets into the barrel in the 2nd heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Ben Thouard / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN THOUARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia's Jack Robinson looks out of the barrel in the 2nd heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JULY 27: Jack Robinson of Team Australia rides a wave during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Peru's Alonso Correa gets under the lip of the wave in the 3rd heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Jack Robinson enters the water during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ed Sloane / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ED SLOANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JULY 27: Peru's Alonso Correa gets into the barrel in the 3rd heat of the men's surfing round one during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ben Thouard - Pool/Getty Images)

Alonso Correa of Team Peru rides a wave during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ed Sloane / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ED SLOANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JULY 27: Brazil's Filipe Toledo wipes out on a wave in the third heat in the 3rd heat of the men's surfing round one during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ben Thouard - Pool/Getty Images)

TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JULY 27: Peru's Alonso Correa gets into the barrel in the 3rd heat of the men's surfing round one during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ben Thouard - Pool/Getty Images)

TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JULY 27: Peru's Alonso Correa paddles out in the 3rd heat of the men's surfing round one during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ben Thouard - Pool/Getty Images)

TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA - JULY 27: Kanoa Igarashi of Team Japan rides a wave during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ed Sloane/Getty Images)

El Salvador's Bryan Perez rides in the barrel in the 4th heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil's Gabriel Medina rides in the barrel in the 4th heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

(L-R) Team France coach Jeremy Flores shakes hands with Joan Duru after his heat during round one of surfing on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 27, 2024 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. (Photo by Ed Sloane / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ED SLOANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil's Gabriel Medina rides in the barrel in the 4th heat of the men's surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Ben Thouard / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN THOUARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

