25 cinematic 2024 Paris Olympics surfing photos from Tahiti on Day 1

One of the absolutely coolest 2024 Paris Olympics events isn't even in Paris.
This year's Olympic surfing competition is taking place in Teahupoʻo in Tahiti, one of the Society Islands in French Polynesia, where the Olympic village is on a cruise ship.
The waves for Saturday's first round were ripe for surfing to start out this year's Olympic Games, and the photos from the event are absolutely awe-inspiring.
Check out these simply amazing surfing photos, ones that may make you want to hop on a board and ride the waves.
