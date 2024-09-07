These 24 golf holes measured more than 600 yards during the 2024 PGA Tour season

Sahith Theegala and Scottie Scheffler walk the 18th hole during the final round of the 2024 Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Of the 738 holes used in competition during the PGA Tour's 2024 season, 24 of them stretched beyond 600 yards, with one of them just 23 yards shy of 700 (and no, it wasn't one of those playing at high altitude).

Castle Pines, which hosted the BMW Championship, has three holes on this list. Not too surprising, considering that course plays at 6,400-foot elevation.

Grand Reserve Club (Puerto Rico Open), TPC San Antonio Oaks Course (Valero Texas Open), Vidanta Vallarta (Mexico Open at Vidanta), Puntacana Resort and Club Corales Course (Corales Puntacana Championship) each had two holes on this list.

The U.S. Open and the Open Championship each had one here. The Masters and the PGA, however, didn't register among the men's majors with holes more than 600 yards.

Here's the list of 24 golf holes that played more than 600 yards in 2024:

Hole Course Tournament Yardage No. 18 Plantation Course at Kapalua The Sentry 677 No. 1 Castle Pines Golf Club BMW Championship 662 No. 14 Castle Pines Golf Club BMW Championship 655 No. 11 Colonial Country Club Charles Schwab Challenge 639 No. 12 Vidanta Vallarta Mexico Open at Vidanta 637 No. 4 Detroit Golf Club Rocket Mortgage Classic 635 No. 18 Grand Reserve Club Puerto Rico Open 630 No. 14 Puntacana Resort and Club Corales Course Corales Puntacana Championship 626 No. 13 Dunes Golf and Beach Club Myrtle Beach Classic 625 No. 8 Memorial Park Golf Course Texas Children's Houston Open 625 No. 6 Royal Troon Open Championship 623 No. 12 Puntacana Resort and Club Corales Course Corales Puntacana Championship 623 No. 13 Torrey Pines South Farmers Insurance Open 621 No. 10 Pinehurst No. 2 U.S. Open 617 No. 9 Torrey Pines South Farmers Insurance Open 615 No. 5 Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course Valspar Championship 605 No. 8 TPC San Antonio Oaks Course Valero Texas Open 604 No. 6 Vidanta Vallarta Mexico Open at Vidanta 603 No. 2 TPC San Antonio Oaks Course Valero Texas Open 602 No. 9 TPC Sawgrass Players Championship 602 No. 8 Castle Pines Golf Club BMW Championship 601 No. 16 Pete Dye Stadium Course American Express 600 No. 3 Renaissance Club Genesis Scottish Open 600 No. 15 Grand Reserve Club Puerto Rico Open 600

Just missing out on being the 25th hole to measure more than 600 yards is the fourth at Royal Troon for the 2024 Open Championship, which officially came in at 599 yards.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: These 24 golf holes measured more than 600 yards during the 2024 PGA Tour season