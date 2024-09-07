These 24 golf holes measured more than 600 yards during the 2024 PGA Tour season
Of the 738 holes used in competition during the PGA Tour's 2024 season, 24 of them stretched beyond 600 yards, with one of them just 23 yards shy of 700 (and no, it wasn't one of those playing at high altitude).
Castle Pines, which hosted the BMW Championship, has three holes on this list. Not too surprising, considering that course plays at 6,400-foot elevation.
Grand Reserve Club (Puerto Rico Open), TPC San Antonio Oaks Course (Valero Texas Open), Vidanta Vallarta (Mexico Open at Vidanta), Puntacana Resort and Club Corales Course (Corales Puntacana Championship) each had two holes on this list.
The U.S. Open and the Open Championship each had one here. The Masters and the PGA, however, didn't register among the men's majors with holes more than 600 yards.
Here's the list of 24 golf holes that played more than 600 yards in 2024:
Hole
Course
Tournament
Yardage
No. 18
Plantation Course at Kapalua
The Sentry
677
No. 1
Castle Pines Golf Club
BMW Championship
662
No. 14
Castle Pines Golf Club
BMW Championship
655
No. 11
Colonial Country Club
Charles Schwab Challenge
639
No. 12
Vidanta Vallarta
Mexico Open at Vidanta
637
No. 4
Detroit Golf Club
Rocket Mortgage Classic
635
No. 18
Grand Reserve Club
Puerto Rico Open
630
No. 14
Puntacana Resort and Club Corales Course
Corales Puntacana Championship
626
No. 13
Dunes Golf and Beach Club
Myrtle Beach Classic
625
No. 8
Memorial Park Golf Course
Texas Children's Houston Open
625
No. 6
Royal Troon
Open Championship
623
No. 12
Puntacana Resort and Club Corales Course
Corales Puntacana Championship
623
No. 13
Torrey Pines South
Farmers Insurance Open
621
No. 10
Pinehurst No. 2
U.S. Open
617
No. 9
Torrey Pines South
Farmers Insurance Open
615
No. 5
Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course
Valspar Championship
605
No. 8
TPC San Antonio Oaks Course
Valero Texas Open
604
No. 6
Vidanta Vallarta
Mexico Open at Vidanta
603
No. 2
TPC San Antonio Oaks Course
Valero Texas Open
602
No. 9
TPC Sawgrass
Players Championship
602
No. 8
Castle Pines Golf Club
BMW Championship
601
No. 16
Pete Dye Stadium Course
American Express
600
No. 3
Renaissance Club
Genesis Scottish Open
600
No. 15
Grand Reserve Club
Puerto Rico Open
600
Just missing out on being the 25th hole to measure more than 600 yards is the fourth at Royal Troon for the 2024 Open Championship, which officially came in at 599 yards.
