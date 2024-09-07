Advertisement

These 24 golf holes measured more than 600 yards during the 2024 PGA Tour season

todd kelly
·2 min read
Sahith Theegala and Scottie Scheffler walk the 18th hole during the final round of the 2024 Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Of the 738 holes used in competition during the PGA Tour's 2024 season, 24 of them stretched beyond 600 yards, with one of them just 23 yards shy of 700 (and no, it wasn't one of those playing at high altitude).

Castle Pines, which hosted the BMW Championship, has three holes on this list. Not too surprising, considering that course plays at 6,400-foot elevation.

Grand Reserve Club (Puerto Rico Open), TPC San Antonio Oaks Course (Valero Texas Open), Vidanta Vallarta (Mexico Open at Vidanta), Puntacana Resort and Club Corales Course (Corales Puntacana Championship) each had two holes on this list.

The U.S. Open and the Open Championship each had one here. The Masters and the PGA, however, didn't register among the men's majors with holes more than 600 yards.

Here's the list of 24 golf holes that played more than 600 yards in 2024:

Hole

Course

Tournament

Yardage

No. 18

Plantation Course at Kapalua

The Sentry

677

No. 1

Castle Pines Golf Club

BMW Championship

662

No. 14

Castle Pines Golf Club

BMW Championship

655

No. 11

Colonial Country Club

Charles Schwab Challenge

639

No. 12

Vidanta Vallarta

Mexico Open at Vidanta

637

No. 4

Detroit Golf Club

Rocket Mortgage Classic

635

No. 18

Grand Reserve Club

Puerto Rico Open

630

No. 14

Puntacana Resort and Club Corales Course

Corales Puntacana Championship

626

No. 13

Dunes Golf and Beach Club

Myrtle Beach Classic

625

No. 8

Memorial Park Golf Course

Texas Children's Houston Open

625

No. 6

Royal Troon

Open Championship

623

No. 12

Puntacana Resort and Club Corales Course

Corales Puntacana Championship

623

No. 13

Torrey Pines South

Farmers Insurance Open

621

No. 10

Pinehurst No. 2

U.S. Open

617

No. 9

Torrey Pines South

Farmers Insurance Open

615

No. 5

Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course

Valspar Championship

605

No. 8

TPC San Antonio Oaks Course

Valero Texas Open

604

No. 6

Vidanta Vallarta

Mexico Open at Vidanta

603

No. 2

TPC San Antonio Oaks Course

Valero Texas Open

602

No. 9

TPC Sawgrass

Players Championship

602

No. 8

Castle Pines Golf Club

BMW Championship

601

No. 16

Pete Dye Stadium Course

American Express

600

No. 3

Renaissance Club

Genesis Scottish Open

600

No. 15

Grand Reserve Club

Puerto Rico Open

600

Just missing out on being the 25th hole to measure more than 600 yards is the fourth at Royal Troon for the 2024 Open Championship, which officially came in at 599 yards.

