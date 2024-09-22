£20m star tipped for Liverpool first-team role scores for under-21s

It wasn't just a good afternoon for Liverpool's first team who beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday.

Barry Lewtas' U21s side also hit three as they came out 3-1 winners against Derby County with a familiar face amongst the scorers for the Reds.

Tyler Morton netted Liverpool's first with Tommy Pilling and Trent Kone-Doherty firing after the interval to give the Reds the win in their Premier League 2 encounter.

It's a fairly new-look U21s side that Lewtas boasts this season with Liverpool opting to send numerous youngsters out on loan for regular first-team football.

Lewis Koumas, Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic are just a handful of the youngsters that are currently out on loan. While Bobby Clark (Red Bull Salzburg) and Sepp van den Berg (Brentford) completed permanent moves away from Anfield.

After another successful EFL loan for Morton last year, impressing at Hull City, it seemed inevitable that another departure loomed for the 21-year-old this summer.

Many anticipated a departure would be a permanent move with the Reds valuing the midfielder at £20 million.

European interest for Morton

According to German website Kicker, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen were unable to find a replacement for Gustavo Puerta who is currently on loan at Hull City.

Alonso, who is Morton's idol, wanted to bring the midfielder to Germany on a season-long loan.

Mail Sport also reported that the Bundesliga champions promised Morton he would play in at least 50% of games if he remains fit but Liverpool would have preferred a sale.

Fellow German club RB Leipzig and Italian side at Atalanta were also interested earlier in the window.

Ultimately, the Reds opted to keep the youngster in their midfield ranks after Martin Zubimendi stayed put at boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Morton will be hoping to break into Slot’s plans this season, with fixtures beckoning thick and fast. If he fails to do so, a move away from the club next year would seem likely and a sensible option.

