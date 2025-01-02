Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2025 Sugar Bowl: How to watch the Georgia vs. Notre Dame game today

Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl today. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN will be the place to watch today's Georgia vs. Notre Dame CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl, which was postponed on Wednesday due to the terror attack in New Orleans.

How to watch the 2025 Sugar Bowl:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal game on TV:

You can watch coverage of the Georgia vs. Notre Dame Sugar Bowl game starting at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where to watch the Sugar Bowl game without cable:

You can tune into the Georgie vs. Notre Dame game on ESPN which is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

(DirecTV) Best free trial for football DirecTV Choice DirecTV Stream's Choice tier (currently $105.98/month with fees) gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty of local RSNs. The best part is, currently you can try all this out for free. So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for football season, but aren't ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. Try free at DirecTV

Watch NCAA games on ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Network, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans but it's one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games this season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Right now the platform is offering $30 off your first month of any tier. $50 for your first month at Fubo

2024 NCAAF Upcoming Schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Jan. 2

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (CFP quarterfinals — Sugar Bowl) | 4 p.m. | ESPN

No. 14 Ole Miss vs. Duke (Gator Bowl) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Jan. 3

North Texas vs. Texas State (First Responder Bowl) | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech (Duke's Mayo Bowl) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 4

Liberty vs. Buffalo (Bahamas Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Sunday, Jan. 5

North Central (IL) vs. Mount Union (Stagg Bowl for the DIII championship game in Houston) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

How to watch NCAAF games in 2025:

NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

