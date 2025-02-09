Six Nations fixtures, results, standings & coverage

The 2025 Men's Six Nations resumed on Saturday with Italy beating Wales in Rome and England overcoming France at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium.

Ireland outclassed Scotland 32-18 in Edinburgh on Sunday to stay on course for a record third Six Nations title in a row.

The championship pauses for a week before returning with Wales hosting Ireland and England taking on old rivals Scotland on Saturday, 22 February.

Italy play France on Sunday, 23 February.

The championship, which is celebrating 25 years since Italy joined the competition, concludes with three back-to-back matches on 15 March.

The Six Nations on TV, iPlayer, radio, podcasts & online

BBC TV and BBC iPlayer broadcast live coverage of every Scotland and Wales home game, while there is live radio commentary of every England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland match on BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Match highlights and key moments from every game will be available on the BBC Sport website and app as well as iPlayer and the BBC's social media channels shortly after full-time.

In addition, you can watch highlights and in-depth analysis of every match on Six Nations Rugby Special on BBC Two and iPlayer on Sunday evenings.

The online coverage will also feature live streams, text commentaries, the latest news from all the teams and a range of in-depth features.

BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC 5 Sports Extra will bring you live match commentary every weekend, while the Rugby Union Weekly podcast will provide insight and interviews as it becomes a daily offering.

Meanwhile, all Scotland games will be on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, all Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, and all Wales games will be on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

S4C will offer Welsh commentary and interviews for all of Wales' under-20 and senior games.

BBC Sport also has live coverage on its digital platforms of every match of the Under-20 Six Nations, commencing on Thursday, 30 January, as well as the Women's Six Nations, which begins on Saturday, 22 March.

Six Nations TV schedule on the BBC

The games the BBC has rights to show will be available to watch on BBC One, iPlayer, Red Button, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app (for UK audiences only).

All other games will be shown live on ITV.

Live on BBC Sport:

Saturday, 1 February: Scotland v Italy (14:15 GMT)

Sunday, 9 February: Scotland v Ireland (15:00 GMT)

Saturday, 22 February: Wales v Ireland (14:15 GMT)

Saturday, 8 March: Scotland v Wales (16:45 GMT)

Saturday, 15 March: Wales v England (16:45 GMT)

Six Nations fixtures and kick-off times

Matches are subject to late changes, so details may differ from this page. All times are GMT. Kick-off times in brackets.

Sunday, 9 February

Highlights - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport website and app from 18:00-19:00, BBC One from 22:30-23:30, BBC One Scotland from 23:15-00:15)

Saturday, 22 February

Wales v Ireland (14:15) - BBC One from 13:15-16:30 & listen on BBC Sounds & BBC Sport website and app

England v Scotland (16:45) - ITV & BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 23 February

Italy v France (15:00) - ITV & updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Highlights - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two from 18:00-19:00

Saturday, 8 March

Ireland v France (14:15) - ITV & BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Scotland v Wales (16:45) - BBC One from 16:00-19:00 & BBC Radio 5 Live or Sports Extra TBC

Sunday, 9 March

England v Italy - ITV & listen on BBC Sounds & BBC Sport website and app

Highlights - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two from 18:30-19:30

Saturday, 15 March

Italy v Ireland (14:15) - ITV & BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Wales v England (16:45) - BBC One from 16:00-19:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

France v Scotland (20:00) - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 16 March

Highlights - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two from 18:00-19:00

Six Nations results

Round two

Saturday, 8 February

Italy 22-15 Wales

England 26-25 France

Sunday, 9 February

Scotland 18-32 Ireland

Round one

Friday, 31 January

France 43-0 Wales

Saturday, 1 February

Scotland 31-19 Italy

Ireland 27-22 England

Standings

Who are the BBC's Six Nations experts?

Gabby Logan presents live coverage on BBC One and iPlayer with Andrew Cotter providing the match commentary.

Expert analysis will come from a team of rugby union greats including Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay, Chris Paterson, Jonathan Davies, Danny Care, Tommy Bowe, Sergio Parisse and former referee Nigel Owens.

Live radio coverage is led by rugby union correspondent Chris Jones, while the likes of Matt Dawson, Paul Grayson, Chris Ashton, Johnnie Beattie, Fraser Brown, Philippa Tuttiett, Ken Owens and Donncha O'Callaghan will be on hand to offer their analysis.

Recent Six Nations champions

2024: Ireland

2023: Ireland *

2022: France *

2021: Wales

2020: England

2019: Wales *

2018: Ireland *

2017: England

2016: England *

2015: Ireland

* = Grand Slam (winning all five matches)