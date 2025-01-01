Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Oregon Ducks will play the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, here's how to watch. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ESPN will be the place to watch all the major New Year's Day college football bowl games; the network will ring in the new year with a triple-header starting with Texas vs. Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, which will be followed by Big Ten rivals Oregon vs. Ohio State at the Rose Bowl and then a night time Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Notre Dame. The Rose Bowl, an annual tradition for over 100 years, will kick off at 5 p.m. between the undefeated No. 1 Oregon Ducks and the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here's how to watch the Rose Bowl game between Oregon and the Ohio State, as well as the full bowl game schedule for the week. You can also keep up with live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Rose Bowl game on New Year's Day:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the Rose Bowl game on TV:

You can watch coverage of this weekend's Oregon vs. Ohio State Rose Bowl game starting at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where to watch the Rose Bowl game without cable:

You can tune into the Oregon vs. Ohio State Rose Bowl game on ESPN which are carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

Watch NCAA games on ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Network, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans but it's one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games this season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Right now the platform is offering $30 off your first month of any tier. $50 for your first month at Fubo

2024 NCAAF Upcoming Schedule:

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Jan. 1

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 12 Arizona State (College Football Playoff quarterfinals — Peach Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 6 Ohio State (College Football Playoff quarterfinals — Rose Bowl) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (College Football Playoff quarterfinals — Sugar Bowl) | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 2

No. 14 Ole Miss vs. Duke (Gator Bowl) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Jan. 3

North Texas vs. Texas State (First Responder Bowl) | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech (Duke's Mayo Bowl) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 4

Liberty vs. Buffalo (Bahamas Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Sunday, Jan. 5

North Central (IL) vs. Mount Union (Stagg Bowl for the DIII championship game in Houston) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

How to watch NCAAF games in 2024:

NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

Many local RSNs included

Unlimited Cloud DVR Cons Cost

