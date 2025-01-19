2025 NFL playoff bracket: How things stand after latest divisional round games

We're moving one step closer to Super Bowl 59 as the divisional round of the NFL playoffs closes the field down even more.

Six teams were eliminated during wild card weekend. In the AFC, the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos were all eliminated on the road. In the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers all saw their seasons end.

The divisional slate features just four games compared to the six wild card weekend contests. Four more teams will join the group of eliminated teams as the playoff bracket reaches the final four, who will advance to the AFC and NFC conference championship games.

Three of last year's final four teams are still in contention entering the divisional round. Here's everything to know about the 2025 NFL playoff bracket as divisional round results come in.

NFL playoff bracket 2025

Here's how the bracket looks in each conference as divisional round games finish.

AFC

Divisional round

Conference championship

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills/No. 3 Baltimore Ravens

NFC

Divisional round

Conference championship

No. 1 Detroit Lions/No. 6 Washington Commanders vs. No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles/No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

NFL playoff scores, results

Results will be updated as scores come in.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Chiefs 23 , Texans 14

Lions vs. Commanders

Sunday, Jan. 19

Eagles vs. Rams

Bills vs. Ravens

2024-25 NFL playoff remaining schedule

All times ET.

Divisional round

AFC

NFC

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 26:

NFC championship game : 3 p.m.

AFC championship game: 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl 59

Date : Feb. 9, 2025

Location : Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Time : 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

How does the NFL playoff bracket work?

Since the 2020 NFL season, the playoffs have featured seven teams in each conference. The No. 1 seed gets a bye during the first weekend of playoffs as the division winner with the best record. The other division winners take the No. 2 through No. 4 seeds and are ranked by win-loss record with tiebreakers used as needed. The three best remaining teams by record in each conference make it as wild card teams. They fill the No. 5 through No. 7 seeds and are ranked by win-loss record as well.

The division winners host the wild card teams during the wild card round of the playoffs in this format:

No. 2 vs. No. 7

No. 3 vs. No. 6

No. 4 vs. No. 5

The winners advance from the wild card round to the divisional round. In the divisional round, the No. 1 seed hosts the lowest remaining seed in the playoffs. The other two remaining teams play each other with the higher seed hosting.

The winners of the divisional round advance to the conference championship, which the higher seed hosts. The conference championship winners then face off in the Super Bowl.

