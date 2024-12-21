2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Experts pick Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at No. 1

We're one week closer to the end of the 2024 NFL season and cementing the top half of the 2025 NFL draft order. There are nine teams with at least 10 losses entering Week 16 so the order could change significantly by the end of the regular season.

This upcoming draft class is less top-heavy than the 2024 class and there aren't many instant-impact starters for the taking. The quarterback and wide receiver groups are among the weakest positions overall, a departure from the recent classes, and may change how teams approach the first round.

With that kind of class, there are plenty of options for teams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. We've taken what experts from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, 33rd Team's James Foster, and SB Nation's J.P. Acosta to see what the teams could do come April.

2025 NFL mock draft roundup

Order entering Week 16

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

CBS Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

33rd Team: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

SB Nation: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "Ward's impressive arm strength, elusiveness in the pocket and character make him a top pick. He does need to clean up the careless decisions that have gotten him in trouble at times in Miami, though."

The Athletic : "I don’t know whether Sanders will be ready to lead a team (especially a bad one) when the 2025 season starts, but (Aidan) O’Connell can hold down the fort until he is. The mere presence of an exciting new face in the QBs group could offer the type of hope Raiders fans haven’t had in a long time."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

CBS Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

33rd Team: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

SB Nation: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "New York goes with another quarterback here in Sanders, who brings arguably the highest floor of any quarterback prospect in the class. Sanders' timing, accuracy and poise in the pocket will be a welcome change in New York. He'll feed Malik Nabers the ball and will hang tough in the pocket, at times to his detriment."

33rd Team: "Ward is an electric playmaker with an exciting blend of arm talent and mobility. He has the drive velocity and flexible release to attack any area of the field from any platform and can layer throws between multiple levels of coverage. He’s the best play extender in this class and has rare creativity out of structure. ... He still needs to significantly improve his timing and processing from the pocket, sack avoidance, ball security and intermediate accuracy."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

33rd Team: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

SB Nation: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

CBS Sports: "Can Travis Hunter play cornerback and get offensive packages in the NFL? If that is the case, then his stock is unique and therefore higher than most of his peers. The alternative is that he is just a pass-catching outlet for Drake Maye, who will be going into his second season."

33rd Team: "New England’s 29.0 percent pressure rate is the third lowest in the NFL, and pass rush is more stable than coverage year-to-year. Adding Carter to this defensive front would give New England a dynamic and versatile pass-rushing lineup. ... He’s only played one season at edge rusher, but his technique is surprisingly advanced. He can use a cross-chop, double swipe or ghost move to defeat the outside hand."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

CBS Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

33rd Team: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

SB Nation: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "Williams doesn't have the numbers of some other edges in the class but that's more to do with the Bulldogs' rotation. His tape against Texas alone should make him a top-10 pick. His size (6-5 and 265 lbs.) mixed with power and athleticism should make him a top-five pick."

CBS Sports: "When healthy and available, Will Johnson has shown that he can be a Patrick Surtain II level cornerback. Cornerback is a position of need and they land arguably the best eligible for the draft."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

33rd Team: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

SB Nation: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "With a crop of young weapons on offense and a solid line, [the Panthers] address the defense in Round 1. Carter's the latest explosive athlete off the edge from Penn State. He needs to improve his technique but the sheer athleticism is exactly what teams are looking for off the edge."

33rd Team: "Graham is densely built, with outstanding core strength and top-tier lateral quickness. Despite his average length, his violent hands and low center of gravity make him an elite block shedder. He’s taken a significant step forward as a pass rusher this year, frequently winning with a club-swim and hesitation bull rush."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

CBS Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

33rd Team: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

SB Nation: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

CBS Sports: "Tennessee's season has not gone to plan and the Titans have several needs on the roster. The pass rush does not instill fear in the opposition. Abdul Carter has taken to his new role as a full-time edge rusher like a duck to water."

33rd Team: "McMillan is listed at 6-foot-5 and has the best ball skills I’ve ever seen for a wide receiver prospect. He has magnetic hands, unreal focus in tight windows, and routinely comes down with high-difficulty contested/acrobatic catches. ... When defenders are in phase, McMillan’s freedom of movement is easily restricted, and his breaks are significantly less efficient. McMillan’s upside is enticing, but he needs an organization that’s conscious of his strengths and weaknesses."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

33rd Team: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

SB Nation: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports: "Left tackle is a bigger need for the Browns but how do they deny a better player? Cleveland will get themselves in trouble if it starts drafting solely for need with the team's first Day 1 selection in four years."

33rd Team: "Josh Simmons was playing like the best offensive lineman in this class before he tore his ACL in Week 7. ... In 158 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just one pressure. Simmons is a smooth mover with the range and recovery skills to mirror pass rushers on an island. His anchor was a concern last season but seemed to be much improved this year in limited action. He’s an excellent zone blocker with the explosiveness and hip flexibility to secure backside cutoffs."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

33rd Team: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

SB Nation: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "The Jets are an unknown heading into 2025 with vacancies at head coach and general manager. So they take a player that can fit in either at off-ball linebacker or edge rusher – both likely needs this offseason – in Walker. He's a bit on the small side for an edge at 6-2 and 245 lbs. but has played the role well in 2024 thanks to his athleticism."

SB Nation: "So much about this team remains in flux due to their situation at QB, but if everything remains the same, adding an impact EDGE to help the run game out. Stewart is a massive EDGE defender with long arms, and while his pass rush diet is still slim, he offers more than enough athletic upside and versatility for a team to draft this fast-rising EDGE defender."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

CBS Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

33rd Team: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

SB Nation: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

CBS Sports: "Chicago is also making a change among its coaching structure. It will be interesting to see how the new coaching staff views its current offensive line. Some may not be suited for the next coach's scheme. As it stands, Malaki Starks fills out a really strong secondary."

33rd Team: "Campbell has three seasons of starting experience at left tackle and has only allowed one sack since 2023. He has consistent hand usage, jarring strike power and unbreakable grip strength. When he lands his two-hand punch, he sustains the block and frequently drives pass rushers off of their feet. He’s also a very good run blocker with the range, leverage and drive power to execute in any scheme."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

CBS Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

33rd Team: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

SB Nation: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "The Saints are in the bottom five of the NFL in sack percentage this season and edge rushers Chase Young and Payton Turner are both free agents next season. Pearce Jr.'s productivity is impressive with an SEC-leading 9 1/2 sacks in 2023. He'll need to improve against the run to be an every-down player but has the frame to do so at 6-4 and 245 lbs."

SB Nation: "They boost their defense with another EDGE in the Saints mold with Williams, a freakazoid defender with some of the longest arms I’ve seen on a prospect. His pass rush is still coming along, but if you liked Travon Walker, Williams will be for you."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

33rd Team: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

SB Nation: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "Miami will likely lose safety Jevon Holland in free agency and opt to get a potential replacement in the versatile Starks. The Georgia product can do anything you ask from a modern safety in the NFL. At 21 years old, his football IQ is impressive, as is his athleticism that allows him to play cover ground anywhere in coverage."

CBS Sports: "If Terron Armstead moves on, then Miami very well may just turn the operation over to Patrick Paul moving forward. The Dolphins can plug and play Kelvin Banks Jr. or more bodies around to get the five best on the field."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

CBS Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

33rd Team: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

SB Nation: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

CBS Sports: "Indianapolis could be in the market for a tight end, but this feels too early to address the position. The secondary is another area that could use some attention. Benjamin Morrison is coming off a significant injury, but has great upside."

33rd Team: "Warren is 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, and fits the mold of a do-it-all Y tight end. He has a rare ability to win jump balls and make difficult catches in traffic. Drops were a major issue last season, but he’s cut his drop rate from 15.0 percent to 2.2 percent. He’s a good route runner for his size and has even more separation potential if he improves his footwork."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

CBS Sports: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

33rd Team: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

SB Nation: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

CBS Sports: "Cincinnati had an issue stopping the run when D.J. Reader moved on last offseason. Kenneth Grant is not going to contribute much in terms of a pass rush, but the opposition is in for a long day in the run game."

SB Nation: "The Bengals’ inability to get pass rush from anyone not named Trey Hendrickson has been a major problem this year, and Hendrickson might also want out of his deal. Scourton has to get back to the weight he played with at Purdue, but he’s such a great blend of power and burst that it would bring the Bengals a nice complement to Hendrickson or a future building block."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

33rd Team: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

SB Nation: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "The Frisco, Texas native comes home to play for the Cowboys... His contact balance is elite and his combination of vision, pass-catching and athleticism make him the best running back prospect in a loaded class. His lack of elite breakaway speed is a small knock on an otherwise outstanding scouting report.."

33rd Team: "Burden is one of the best receivers in college football with the ball in his hands and has the fifth most yards after catch (1097) in the FBS since 2023. He has a special ability to track the ball over his shoulder - a slot fade to Luther Burden is as automatic as a 7-yard hitch to most receivers... He has the change of direction skills to separate against man coverage, but he’s more of a glider than a snappy route runner."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

CBS Sports: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

33rd Team: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

SB Nation: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "Trent Williams will be 37 next year and was dealing with off-the-field personal tragedy this season. Colton McKivitz hasn't played well enough in 2024 to stave off a potential replacement. Banks Jr. needs to improve his consistency on longer-developing plays but has the athleticism you want out of a tackle and starting-level pass protection skills already."

33rd Team: "Conerly Jr. got off to a slow start but has reestablished himself as a first-round pick and has been arguably the best tackle in college football in the last month. He’s allowed just six pressures and one sack this season... Conerly Jr. is arguably the best puller in this class and can clear rushing lanes in the alley on screens and sweeps. Despite his lack of size, he has decent drive power and does a great job widening the edge on outside zone."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

CBS Sports: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

33rd Team: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

SB Nation: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

CBS Sports: "Atlanta has been among the worst pass-rushing units for several years. James Pearce Jr. is more explosive and quick than powerful but there are not many who have done a better job applying pressure over the last two college football seasons."

33rd Team: "The Falcons invest in their secondary with Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas, one of the most underrated players in this class. ... His mirror skills in single coverage are rare for a player of his size. He rarely allows separation, much less a completion, and despite playing most of his snaps on an island, he’s one of the least-targeted cornerbacks in college football."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

CBS Sports: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

33rd Team: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

SB Nation: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

CBS Sports: "Arizona has to toss more assets at the defensive problem. Jalon Walker will move to a full-time off-ball linebacker role at the next level, but his expertise is rushing the passer. It would be the second consecutive year using a first-round pick on the front seven.."

SB Nation: "One of the most powerful linemen in this draft class, Williams packs a punch with really strong hands in the run and pass game. Arizona’s defense has impressed me schematically, but they’re just too small up front. Adding Williams gives them some beef and a guy who can help them be a bit stronger in the run game."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

33rd Team: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

SB Nation: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

33rd Team: "Booker is the most physically dominant offensive lineman in this class. At 348 pounds, Booker is densely built, with tree trunks for legs and good arm length. His anchor is impenetrable due to his overwhelming raw power and consistent technique... While his size limits his range and fluidity, this mostly shows up in the run game."

SB Nation: "As much. as Seattle needs help along the interior offensive line, they normally don’t pick for that spot early. So, I’m opting to give head coach Mike MacDonald another freak linebacker in Jihaad Campbell. Campbell does things at 6’3 and 250 pounds that most inside linebackers smaller than him are unable to do."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

CBS Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

33rd Team: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

SB Nation: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "Jim Harbaugh gets another Wolverine in the building in Loveland. The Michigan tight end's speed and receiving chops make him a potential playmaker at tight end. He's operated in run-first offenses most of his college career, similar to what the Chargers are running under Harbaugh, so he's likely only going to get better. His potential makes him the choice over the wide receivers on the board and a welcome target for Justin Herbert."

SB Nation: "Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert had the 10th most passing attempts to tight ends this season [entering Week 15]. Loveland might not be as good of a blocker as Warren, but he has nice agility and ability to separate from underneath defenders."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

CBS Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

33rd Team: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

SB Nation: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Alabama

CBS Sports: "Luther Burden III has been a popular pairing with Tampa Bay because Chris Godwin is slated to hit free agency this offseason. It remains to be seen if offensive coordinator Liam Coen will return next season -- considering he will interview for head coaching jobs in a few weeks -- but, if he does, then watching him scheme Burden open across the field would be fun."

33rd Team: "Logan Hall hasn’t developed, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is in the last year of his contract, so Tampa Bay selects Shemar Stewart, who could play multiple spots along the defensive line. Stewart is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass rusher, but his physical upside is enticing. He’s 290 pounds with a long frame and fluid movement skills. In his best moments, he looks like a first-round pick. However, his production (six career sacks) hasn’t matched his potential, and at this point, he’s still just a moldable bundle of traits."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

CBS Sports: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

33rd Team: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

SB Nation: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "Revel Jr. will need a clean bill of health following a torn ACL but if he's good to go, he should be a first-round pick. If not for that injury, he could be a top-10 selection. He has impressive athleticism at 6-2 and 200 lbs. and can hold up against the run, as well. The Rams' defensive line looks good with Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner. Time to get the back end some help."

SB Nation: "The Rams were rumored to be one of the teams that wanted to trade up for TE Brock Bowers last year, so this year they get a tight end in the first round. Warren has a massive catch radius, but it’s what he does after the catch and as a blocker that have me excited. The Mackey Award winner paired with WRs Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp? Sign me up."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

33rd Team: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

SB Nation: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

CBS Sports: "Right tackle Cameron Williams is still a bit raw, but he represents an upgrade over Andrew Wylie. Protecting Jayden Daniels and providing him with the skill talent that will allow him to remain successful is of the utmost priority in Dan Quinn's second offseason."

SB Nation: "I could see the Commanders taking a swing on a corner like East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr here, but the thought of Luther Burden III in this offense is too good to pass up. Burden is a big play waiting to happen from the slot, where he uses his underrated separation ability underneath on top of his ability after the catch to win. WR Terry McLaurin could use another running mate, and I think Burden could be that guy."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

CBS Sports: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

33rd Team: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

SB Nation: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

33rd Team: "Denver selects Savion Williams, the highest-upside receiver in this class, giving Bo Nix a potentially dominant outside target ... rare blend of size, speed, and explosiveness fully translates on tape and makes him an imposing vertical threat. He has the burst off the line of scrimmage to quickly erase cushion or stack press coverage. His catch radius and play strength allow him to box defenders out and high-point the ball like a power forward."

SB Nation: "Kaleb Johnson ... is such a smooth operator with quick feet and vision to find any hole, and if it weren’t for Ashton Jeanty being incredible he would be my RB1. Denver needs more from their running back room, and Johnson could be a really fun fit in that offense."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

CBS Sports: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

33rd Team: Armand Membou, IOL, Missouri

SB Nation: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "Baltimore's taken undervalued Notre Dame defensive backs in the first and enjoyed the return. Morrison is different to Kyle Hamilton but has the prototypical size, foot skills, hands, and IQ to be a plus corner sooner than later. Baltimore's allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL and Morrison could shore that up."

CBS Sports: "Baltimore has always had more success with powerful pass rushers like Pernell McPhee and Za'Darius Smith in the past. The theme continues in 2025 as the Ravens look to identify key pieces to their defensive future."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

CBS Sports: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

33rd Team: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

SB Nation: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

CBS Sports: "Offensive guard has been a point of emphasis for Houston this season. The Texans explored the idea of adding at the position before the trade deadline. Donovan Jackson has primarily played guard, but also stepped in at tackle when injuries necessitated."

33rd Team: "Ersery’s movement skills are easy to spot on tape, as he executes difficult backside cutoffs and effortlessly reaches and eliminates targets as a puller. ... He has a varied punch strategy, using a two-hand punch, outside-hand punch, circle punch and snatch-trap technique, but he will sometimes lose the corner when he undersets and is too aggressive with his outside hand. ... Ersery projects as a starting-caliber offensive lineman with guard/tackle versatility and above-average upside."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

33rd Team: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

SB Nation: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "The Steelers are so good at drafting and developing late-round wide receivers that this may seem a bit rich for them. But beyond George Pickens, Pittsburgh doesn't have much in its wide receiver corps. Egbuka's route running could work well in the intermediate areas of the field and compliment Pickens' skill set."

SB Nation: "The Steelers have this issue where outside of George Pickens they don’t have anyone who can create explosive plays anywhere. I considered a running back here given that both Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris are both free agents, but with Johnson gone I decided to give them a receiver. Bond is a little slight of frame, but creates easy separation, a much needed switch up to the receivers in the room for the Steelers."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

33rd Team: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

SB Nation: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

CBS Sports: "Green Bay has historically invested in the defense with its first-round selections. As much as things change (quarterback, head coach, front office, etc.), the more they stay the same. Walter Nolen is an investment in the future of the defensive line."

SB Nation: "The Packers love their athletic dudes out on the edge, and Jackson fits that mold. A bit of a unique player, he’s tall at 6’7 and has long arms, but has a lot more bend and dip than many would think given his size. He played on the inside for Arkansas’ 3-man front, but I think he could blossom in Green Bay out on the edge."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

CBS Sports: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

33rd Team: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

SB Nation: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "Minnesota has one of the best defenses in the league this season despite an outside cornerback rotation comprised almost entirely of free agents. Amos is strong at 6-1 and 190 lbs. and already has the press coverage technique to stick in the NFL. His ball skills are impressive (three interceptions in 2024) and he's a willing run defender. His athleticism gives him the means to improve in zone coverage. He will need to improve as a tackler, though."

CBS Sports: "Minnesota needs more consistency from its interior offensive line. Jonah Savaiinaea has played right tackle at Arizona, but is projected to play inside at the next level. The Vikings have one of the best tackle tandems in the NFL and now bolster protection for next year's presumptive starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Nick Emmawori, S, South Carolina

CBS Sports: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

33rd Team: Nick Emmawori, S, South Carolina

SB Nation: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports: "Tyleik Williams does not have the same ceiling as a few taken before him, but he does offer a higher floor, particularly in run defense. Buffalo's offense is always going to be formidable as long as Josh Allen is there, so build a defense that strikes fear in AFC East foes."

33rd Team: "Nick Emmanwori is a unicorn and is one of the best athletes in this class, regardless of position. He plays safety but is built like a linebacker and looks like a cornerback in man coverage. ... He can play press-man on tight ends and slot receivers and is surprisingly fluid in mirroring route breaks. Emmanwori is also an enforcer in the run game, with elite stopping power and the length to shed blocks."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

CBS Sports: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

33rd Team: Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

SB Nation: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

33rd Team: "Umanmielen is 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, with 34-inch arms and elite athletic traits. He has a quick first step, effective cross-chop, and flexible hips to win the corner as a speed rusher. ... Umanmielen has started to diversify his approach and counter inside more frequently. He abused Georgia’s left tackles in Week 11 with a combo of speed rushes and inside spins."

SB Nation: "Please go watch Michael Green play if you have to, he’s a delight. Green is a blur off the ball with speed and bend, and despite not having much of a role against the run, he can be an instant boost to any pass rush. Philly grabs him and adds him to their group of freakish edge defenders waiting to roll out at any time."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina

CBS Sports: L.T. Overton, Edge, Alabama

33rd Team: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

SB Nation: L.T. Overton, Edge, Alabama

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "The Lions' defensive line was decimated by injury in 2024 and Detroit shores up the position with the 6-5, 254-lb. Kennard. The South Carolina edge rusher's burst, length and speed give him a high ceiling in the NFL. He's racked up 10 sacks in 2024 and has the relentless motor Detroit coach Dan Campbell will covet at the position."

CBS Sports: "LT Overton is still a work in progress, but the presence of Za'Darius Smith for the short-term allows them to make a long-term move on a pass rusher with major promise. Learning from Aidan Hutchinson and Smith as a rookie is like getting an advanced degree in pass rushing."

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

CBS Sports: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

33rd Team: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

SB Nation: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "Chiefs guard Trey Smith will be a free agent this offseason and their 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia is struggling in limited time at right tackle. Kansas City invests in Savaiinaea who, at 6-5 and 330 lbs., brings the size and experience to play either guard or tackle at the next level. His length and burst could make him a better guard than tackle in the NFL but Kansas City can find the best place to put him."

SB Nation: "I wouldn’t be shocked here if the Chiefs took a corner to help bolster a room ravaged by injury, but man I just wonder if Travis Kelce is going to keep playing this year. That, combined with how much the Chiefs love to be in 12 and 13 personnel, and I think they could really use an impact tight end. Enter Helm, who is a great receiver after the catch and competes his ass off as a blocker. He would be another easy button for QB Patrick Mahomes."

