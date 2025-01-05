Advertisement

2025 NFL draft: Updated first-round order as Week 18 results come in

ayrton ostly, usa today
·3 min read

NFL action in Week 18 features a full slate of divisional matchups for the regular season finale. Some of the contests have playoff implications but even more of the games will impact on the 2025 NFL draft order.

Thanks to a loss in their Saturday season finale, the Cleveland Browns entered Sunday in position for the No. 1 overall pick. That could change with three other teams in contention for the top pick.

Follow along here for updates to the 2025 NFL draft order as Sunday's results come in:

Who has the No. 1 pick?

After the early slate, the Tennessee Titans have clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The last time the Titans had the No. 1 overall pick as a franchise was in 1978 when they drafted Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell as the Houston Oilers. They had the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 but traded that selection to the Los Angeles Rams.

2025 NFL draft order

Here's the projected 2025 NFL draft order as Week 18's results come in, according to Tankathon.com:

  1. Tennessee Titans: 3-14 record; .521 strength of schedule (SOS)

  2. Cleveland Browns: 3-14; .539 SOS

  3. New York Giants: 3-14; .554 SOS

  4. New England Patriots: 4-13; .468 SOS

  5. Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-13; .479 SOS

  6. New York Jets: 4-12; .498 SOS

  7. Las Vegas Raiders: 4-12; .541 SOS

  8. Carolina Panthers: 5-12; .500 SOS

  9. New Orleans Saints: 5-12; .507 SOS

  10. Chicago Bears: 5-12; .554 SOS

  11. San Francisco 49ers: 6-10; .565 SOS

  12. Dallas Cowboys: 7-10; .523 SOS

  13. Arizona Cardinals: 7-9; .538 SOS

  14. Indianapolis Colts: 8-9; .454 SOS

  15. Atlanta Falcons: 8-9; .516 SOS

  16. Miami Dolphins: 8-8; .415 SOS

  17. Cincinnati Bengals: 9-8; .475 SOS

  18. Seattle Seahawks: 9-7; .502 SOS

  19. Denver Broncos: 9-7; .502 SOS

  20. Houston Texans: 10-7; .482 SOS

  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-7; .502 SOS

  22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-7; .502 SOS

  23. Los Angeles Rams: 10-6; .504 SOS

  24. Green Bay Packers: 11-6; .536 SOS

  25. Los Angeles Chargers: 10-6; .468 SOS

  26. Washington Commanders: 12-5; .434 SOS

  27. Baltimore Ravens: 12-5; .530 SOS

  28. Philadelphia Eagles: 14-3; .455 SOS

  29. Buffalo Bills: 13-4; .466 SOS

  30. Minnesota Vikings: 14-2; .470 SOS

  31. Detroit Lions: 14-2; .519 SOS

  32. Kansas City Chiefs: 15-1; .486 SOS

2025 NFL draft top prospects

Below is a look at the consensus top 40 prospects in the 2025 NFL draft as of mid-December:

  1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

  2. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

  3. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

  4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

  5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

  6. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

  7. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

  8. Will Campbell, OL, LSU

  9. Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

  10. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

  11. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

  12. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

  13. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

  14. Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

  15. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

  16. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

  17. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

  18. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

  19. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

  20. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

  21. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

  22. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

  23. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

  24. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

  25. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

  26. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

  27. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

  28. Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

  29. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

  30. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

  31. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

  32. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

  33. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

  34. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

  35. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

  36. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

  37. Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

  38. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

  39. Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

  40. Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 NFL draft: First round live updates as Week 18 games finish