2025 NFL draft: Updated first-round order as Week 18 results come in

NFL action in Week 18 features a full slate of divisional matchups for the regular season finale. Some of the contests have playoff implications but even more of the games will impact on the 2025 NFL draft order.

Thanks to a loss in their Saturday season finale, the Cleveland Browns entered Sunday in position for the No. 1 overall pick. That could change with three other teams in contention for the top pick.

Follow along here for updates to the 2025 NFL draft order as Sunday's results come in:

Who has the No. 1 pick?

After the early slate, the Tennessee Titans have clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The last time the Titans had the No. 1 overall pick as a franchise was in 1978 when they drafted Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell as the Houston Oilers. They had the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 but traded that selection to the Los Angeles Rams.

2025 NFL draft order

Here's the projected 2025 NFL draft order as Week 18's results come in, according to Tankathon.com:

2025 NFL draft top prospects

Below is a look at the consensus top 40 prospects in the 2025 NFL draft as of mid-December:

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State Will Campbell, OL, LSU Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M Cam Ward, QB, Miami Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

