2025 NFL draft: Updated first-round order as Week 18 results come in
NFL action in Week 18 features a full slate of divisional matchups for the regular season finale. Some of the contests have playoff implications but even more of the games will impact on the 2025 NFL draft order.
Thanks to a loss in their Saturday season finale, the Cleveland Browns entered Sunday in position for the No. 1 overall pick. That could change with three other teams in contention for the top pick.
Follow along here for updates to the 2025 NFL draft order as Sunday's results come in:
Who has the No. 1 pick?
After the early slate, the Tennessee Titans have clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
The last time the Titans had the No. 1 overall pick as a franchise was in 1978 when they drafted Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell as the Houston Oilers. They had the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 but traded that selection to the Los Angeles Rams.
2025 NFL draft order
Here's the projected 2025 NFL draft order as Week 18's results come in, according to Tankathon.com:
Tennessee Titans: 3-14 record; .521 strength of schedule (SOS)
Cleveland Browns: 3-14; .539 SOS
New York Giants: 3-14; .554 SOS
New England Patriots: 4-13; .468 SOS
Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-13; .479 SOS
New York Jets: 4-12; .498 SOS
Las Vegas Raiders: 4-12; .541 SOS
Carolina Panthers: 5-12; .500 SOS
New Orleans Saints: 5-12; .507 SOS
Chicago Bears: 5-12; .554 SOS
San Francisco 49ers: 6-10; .565 SOS
Dallas Cowboys: 7-10; .523 SOS
Arizona Cardinals: 7-9; .538 SOS
Indianapolis Colts: 8-9; .454 SOS
Atlanta Falcons: 8-9; .516 SOS
Miami Dolphins: 8-8; .415 SOS
Cincinnati Bengals: 9-8; .475 SOS
Seattle Seahawks: 9-7; .502 SOS
Denver Broncos: 9-7; .502 SOS
Houston Texans: 10-7; .482 SOS
Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-7; .502 SOS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-7; .502 SOS
Los Angeles Rams: 10-6; .504 SOS
Green Bay Packers: 11-6; .536 SOS
Los Angeles Chargers: 10-6; .468 SOS
Washington Commanders: 12-5; .434 SOS
Baltimore Ravens: 12-5; .530 SOS
Philadelphia Eagles: 14-3; .455 SOS
Buffalo Bills: 13-4; .466 SOS
Minnesota Vikings: 14-2; .470 SOS
Detroit Lions: 14-2; .519 SOS
Kansas City Chiefs: 15-1; .486 SOS
2025 NFL draft top prospects
Below is a look at the consensus top 40 prospects in the 2025 NFL draft as of mid-December:
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota
Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
