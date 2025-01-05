2025 NFL Draft order: Titans clinch No. 1 overall pick after Patriots beat Bills

The Browns will pick second in the NFL Draft in April, and the Giants are locked into the No. 3 pick

The New England Patriots played their way out of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots grabbed a tight 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills to wrap up the regular season on Sunday, which gave them their fourth victory of the year. As a result, however, that moved the Patriots to the fourth pick in the draft.

That paved the way for the Tennessee Titans, who fell to the Houston Texans in Week 18, to jump up and secure the top pick in April's draft. The Cleveland Browns will pick second, and the New York Giants will pick third.

All eyes will now be on the Titans, who have their first No. 1 overall pick since 2016. They dealt that pick away to the Los Angeles Rams, who then used it on Jared Goff. They haven't used the No. 1 overall pick since 1978, when they took running back Earl Campbell.

Here's a look at the current NFL Draft order, per Tankathon.com, with Week 18 underway.

Teams with an asterisk have yet to play in Week 18

1. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

2. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

3. New York Giants (3-14)

4. New England Patriots (4-13)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

6. New York Jets (4-12)*

7. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)*

8. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

9. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

10. Chicago Bears (5-12)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)*

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

13. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)*

14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

16. Miami Dolphins (8-8)*

17. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

18. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)*

—

19. Denver Broncos (9-7)*

20. Houston Texans (10-7)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

23. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)*

24. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)*

26. Washington Commanders (12-5)

27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)*

28. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

29. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

30. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)*

31. Detroit Lions (14-2)*

32. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)*