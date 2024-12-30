2025 NFL draft order: Patriots control top pick after Giants win shuffles order in Week 17

In the final weeks of the NFL regular season, chaos reigns supreme.

There are playoff spots on the line. Clinching scenarios in bulk. Potential eliminations among many other pressing topics.

Don't forget one other thing that can sometimes get lost in the shuffle though. The NFL draft might be months away, but we're just about ready to set the order for those festivities on the final weekend in April.

With their fans eyeing the top pick, the Giants delivered their fans a belated lump of coal following their first home win of the season. New York has dropped out of the No. 1 spot, giving the Patriots the inside track heading into Week 18.

Wins from the Raiders and Jaguars only added to the chaos in the early window. Adjust those mock drafts accordingly. We're in for a wild ride to the finish.

The Week 17 schedule set the table for a shake-up at the top of the order and that's exactly what happened. Here's where we stand heading into Week 18.

2025 NFL draft order

Here's how the draft order shakes out after Sunday's late window in Week 17, according to Tankathon.com:

2025 NFL draft: Who are the top prospects?

Below is a look at the consensus top 40 prospects in the 2025 NFL draft as of mid-December, per USA TODAY Sports' Ayrton Ostly:

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State Will Campbell, OL, LSU Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M Cam Ward, QB, Miami Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

