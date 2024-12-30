Advertisement

2025 NFL draft order: Patriots control top pick after Giants win shuffles order in Week 17

nick brinkerhoff, usa today
In the final weeks of the NFL regular season, chaos reigns supreme.

There are playoff spots on the line. Clinching scenarios in bulk. Potential eliminations among many other pressing topics.

Don't forget one other thing that can sometimes get lost in the shuffle though. The NFL draft might be months away, but we're just about ready to set the order for those festivities on the final weekend in April.

With their fans eyeing the top pick, the Giants delivered their fans a belated lump of coal following their first home win of the season. New York has dropped out of the No. 1 spot, giving the Patriots the inside track heading into Week 18.

Wins from the Raiders and Jaguars only added to the chaos in the early window. Adjust those mock drafts accordingly. We're in for a wild ride to the finish.

The Week 17 schedule set the table for a shake-up at the top of the order and that's exactly what happened. Here's where we stand heading into Week 18.

NFL MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP: Experts pick Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at No. 1

2025 NFL draft order

Here's how the draft order shakes out after Sunday's late window in Week 17, according to Tankathon.com:

  1. New England Patriots: 3-13 record; .469 strength of schedule

  2. Tennessee Titans: 3-13; .511 SOS

  3. Cleveland Browns: 3-13; .539 SOS

  4. New York Giants: 3-13; .550 SOS

  5. Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-12; .472 SOS

  6. Carolina Panthers: 4-12; .498 SOS

  7. New York Jets: 4-12; .502 SOS

  8. Las Vegas Raiders: 4-12; .546 SOS

  9. Chicago Bears: 4-12; .552 SOS

  10. New Orleans Saints: 5-11; .509 SOS

  11. San Francisco 49ers: 6-9; .565 SOS

  12. Indianapolis Colts: 7-9; .458 SOS

  13. Dallas Cowboys: 7-9; .517 SOS

  14. Arizona Cardinals: 7-9; .537 SOS

  15. Miami Dolphins: 8-8; .417 SOS

  16. Cincinnati Bengals: 8-8; .476 SOS

  17. Atlanta Falcons: 8-7; .517 SOS

  18. Seattle Seahawks: 9-7; .507 SOS

  19. Houston Texans: 9-7; .483 SOS

  20. Denver Broncos: 9-7; .502 SOS

  21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9-7; .506 SOS

  22. Los Angeles Chargers: 10-6; .469 SOS

  23. Los Angeles Rams: 10-6; .506 SOS

  24. Washington Commanders: 10-5; .435 SOS

  25. Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-6; .496 SOS

  26. Baltimore Ravens: 11-5; .531 SOS

  27. Green Bay Packers: 11-5; .532 SOS

  28. Philadelphia Eagles: 13-3; .457 SOS

  29. Buffalo Bills: 13-3; .459 SOS

  30. Detroit Lions: 13-2; .524 SOS

  31. Minnesota Vikings: 14-2; .470 SOS

  32. Kansas City Chiefs: 15-1; .489 SOS

MORE: Who is in the NFL playoffs so far? Clinched spots, division winners, bracket matchups

2025 NFL draft: Who are the top prospects?

Below is a look at the consensus top 40 prospects in the 2025 NFL draft as of mid-December, per USA TODAY Sports' Ayrton Ostly:

  1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

  2. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

  3. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

  4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

  5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

  6. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

  7. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

  8. Will Campbell, OL, LSU

  9. Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

  10. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

  11. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

  12. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

  13. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

  14. Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

  15. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

  16. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

  17. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

  18. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

  19. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

  20. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

  21. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

  22. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

  23. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

  24. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

  25. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

  26. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

  27. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

  28. Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

  29. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

  30. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

  31. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

  32. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

  33. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

  34. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

  35. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

  36. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

  37. Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

  38. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

  39. Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

  40. Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

