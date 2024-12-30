2025 NFL draft order: Patriots control top pick after Giants win shuffles order in Week 17
In the final weeks of the NFL regular season, chaos reigns supreme.
There are playoff spots on the line. Clinching scenarios in bulk. Potential eliminations among many other pressing topics.
Don't forget one other thing that can sometimes get lost in the shuffle though. The NFL draft might be months away, but we're just about ready to set the order for those festivities on the final weekend in April.
With their fans eyeing the top pick, the Giants delivered their fans a belated lump of coal following their first home win of the season. New York has dropped out of the No. 1 spot, giving the Patriots the inside track heading into Week 18.
Wins from the Raiders and Jaguars only added to the chaos in the early window. Adjust those mock drafts accordingly. We're in for a wild ride to the finish.
The Week 17 schedule set the table for a shake-up at the top of the order and that's exactly what happened. Here's where we stand heading into Week 18.
2025 NFL draft order
Here's how the draft order shakes out after Sunday's late window in Week 17, according to Tankathon.com:
New England Patriots: 3-13 record; .469 strength of schedule
Tennessee Titans: 3-13; .511 SOS
Cleveland Browns: 3-13; .539 SOS
New York Giants: 3-13; .550 SOS
Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-12; .472 SOS
Carolina Panthers: 4-12; .498 SOS
New York Jets: 4-12; .502 SOS
Las Vegas Raiders: 4-12; .546 SOS
Chicago Bears: 4-12; .552 SOS
New Orleans Saints: 5-11; .509 SOS
San Francisco 49ers: 6-9; .565 SOS
Indianapolis Colts: 7-9; .458 SOS
Dallas Cowboys: 7-9; .517 SOS
Arizona Cardinals: 7-9; .537 SOS
Miami Dolphins: 8-8; .417 SOS
Cincinnati Bengals: 8-8; .476 SOS
Atlanta Falcons: 8-7; .517 SOS
Seattle Seahawks: 9-7; .507 SOS
Houston Texans: 9-7; .483 SOS
Denver Broncos: 9-7; .502 SOS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9-7; .506 SOS
Los Angeles Chargers: 10-6; .469 SOS
Los Angeles Rams: 10-6; .506 SOS
Washington Commanders: 10-5; .435 SOS
Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-6; .496 SOS
Baltimore Ravens: 11-5; .531 SOS
Green Bay Packers: 11-5; .532 SOS
Philadelphia Eagles: 13-3; .457 SOS
Buffalo Bills: 13-3; .459 SOS
Detroit Lions: 13-2; .524 SOS
Minnesota Vikings: 14-2; .470 SOS
Kansas City Chiefs: 15-1; .489 SOS
2025 NFL draft: Who are the top prospects?
Below is a look at the consensus top 40 prospects in the 2025 NFL draft as of mid-December, per USA TODAY Sports' Ayrton Ostly:
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota
Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
