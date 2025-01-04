2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick scenarios: How the Browns, Patriots, Titans or Giants can clinch in Week 18

CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo.

It's the big one up for grabs in Week 18.

No, not the No. 1 seed in the NFC. We're talking about the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could mean a lot for the franchise that gets it.

Right now, as we head into the final week of the regular season, there are four teams who could get it: the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. And just like playoff scenarios, there are results of the games these four play that will affect the draft order.

So here's a breakdown courtesy of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that shows you how this will all work:

Via @NFLPlus, here are the “clinching” scenarios for the No. 1 pick, which the #Patriots currently hold. Note: Only the #Browns, who play the #Ravens, face an opponent with anything to play for. pic.twitter.com/KVlL7fNWvP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2024

More NFL!

NFL playoff scenarios for Week 18: Which teams could clinch postseason spots?

NFL tiebreakers: How playoff ties in the division and Wild Card are broken in the 2024 season

NFL Draft order 2025 ahead of Week 18: Patriots are up, Giants are down

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick scenarios: How the Browns, Patriots, Titans or Giants can clinch in Week 18