2025 NBA Paris Games: Who is playing, how to watch and more

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama will play his first NBA game in his home country of France when the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers play two international games this week. (Scott Wachter-Imagn Images)

This week's NBA games in Paris aren't the first regular season games to be held internationally, but they do mark a homecoming for France's Victor Wembanyama, who will be representing the NBA in his home country for the first time when the San Antonio Spurs take on the Indiana Pacers. The teams will play twice this week, on Thursday and Saturday. Both games will take place at Accor Arena in Paris which you may recognize as one of the venues at the 2024 Paris Olympics where it hosted many gymnastics events and the gold medal basketball games.

Find out how to watch this week's NBA Paris games, including what channels they'll be on, how to stream, and tip-off times.

How to watch the 2025 NBA Paris games:

Dates: January 23 and 25, 2025

TV channel(s): ESPN, NBA TV, and local markets

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, NBA League Pass and more

2025 NBA Paris schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, January 23

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers, 2 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBA TV)

Saturday, January 25

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)

You can also check out the full NBA season schedule (complete with which channel every game is airing on) here.

What channels do I need to watch NBA Paris games live?

The NBA Paris game between the Spurs and Pacers on Thursday, Jan. 23 will air on NBA TV as well as in local markets on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and KENS 5 in the San Antonio area. The Pacers vs. Spurs game on Saturday, Jan. 25 will be broadcast on ESPN, as well as on KENS 5 and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana.

How to watch NBA Paris games live or stream NBA Paris games this week:

You can tune in to ESPN and NBA TV using platforms like Fubo, DirecTV and Hulu with Live TV. Thursdays game will also be available with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

