2025 NBA All-Star Game starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić headline top vote-getters

LaMelo Ball was the leading vote-getter among fans but is not a starter

The starting lineups for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game were announced Thursday, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The leading vote-getter among Western Conference All-Stars was Nikola Jokić.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 16 at the Warriors' home arena, San Francisco's Chase Center. Here are the starting fives for the Eastern and Western Conferences:

Eastern Conference

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

F Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

G Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

G Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Western Conference

F LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

F Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

C Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

G Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

All-Star reserves will be announced on Jan. 30, as chosen by the NBA's 30 head coaches.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in scoring at 32 points per game and ranks second in steals, averaging 2.1. Antetokounmpo is the league's second-leading scorer, at 31.5 points per game, while Jokić currently ranks third at 30.1 points and Tatum fifth at 27.4 points.

Towns, Jokić and Antetokounmpo are among the league's top five in rebounds per game, and Jokić also ranks among the top five assist leaders, along with James.

The Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball received the most fan votes but did not win a starting spot.

Balloting was 50% determined by fan voting, with 25% tallied among current players and a panel of media making up the other 25%.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will incorporate a new tournament-style format in an attempt to create a more competitive contest. Instead of one game featuring East versus West, All-Star Sunday will feature a tournament with four teams made up of eight players each.

Three of the teams will be filled by the 24 players selected as All-Stars. TNT's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will draft the rosters for those teams on Feb. 6. The fourth team will be the winner of Feb. 14's Rising Stars Challenge, featuring first- and second-year NBA players with G League standouts. (The All-Star tournament will follow the format used in the Rising Stars Challenge.)

Mark Daigneault will coach one of the All-Star teams, thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder currently holding the best record in the West.