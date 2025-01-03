2025 men's golf major championship schedule: Dates, venues and key events

The calendar has flipped to 2025, and it's time to take a look at the major championship venues for the new year -- and we're getting spoiled.

Of course, the major season starts with an annual trip to Augusta National, and the rest of the schedule is going to be must-watch TV with stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Northern Ireland.

Let's take a look at the four men's major championships in 2025, including venue and dates.

Masters

Scottie Scheffler hugs his caddie Ted Scott on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Dates: April 10-13, 2025

Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Location: Augusta, Georgia

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo: Clare Grant-USA TODAY Sports)

Dates: May 15-18, 2025

Course: Quail Hollow Club

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele

U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Dates: June 12-15, 2025

Course: Oakmont Country Club

Location: Oakmont, Pennslyvania

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

British Open

Xander Schauffele celebrates with the Claret Jug on the 18th green in celebration of victory at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Dates: July 17-20, 2025

Course: Royal Portrush

Location: Antrim, Northern Ireland

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Golf major championship schedule for 2025, including venues and dates