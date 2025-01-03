2025 men's golf major championship schedule: Dates, venues and key events
The calendar has flipped to 2025, and it's time to take a look at the major championship venues for the new year -- and we're getting spoiled.
Of course, the major season starts with an annual trip to Augusta National, and the rest of the schedule is going to be must-watch TV with stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Northern Ireland.
Let's take a look at the four men's major championships in 2025, including venue and dates.
Masters
Dates: April 10-13, 2025
Course: Augusta National Golf Club
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
Dates: May 15-18, 2025
Course: Quail Hollow Club
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Defending champion: Xander Schauffele
U.S. Open
Dates: June 12-15, 2025
Course: Oakmont Country Club
Location: Oakmont, Pennslyvania
Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau
British Open
Dates: July 17-20, 2025
Course: Royal Portrush
Location: Antrim, Northern Ireland
Defending champion: Xander Schauffele
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Golf major championship schedule for 2025, including venues and dates