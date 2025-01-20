2025 Farmers Insurance Open Wednesday first round tee times, how to watch

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Matthieu Pavon hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The only Wednesday-to-Saturday event on the PGA Tour schedule is being played this week at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.

Torrey Pines, a City of San Diego municipal facility, has two courses, the North and the South. Each golfer will play one round on each course over the first two days. After the 36-hole cut, the action will take place on the South, which is ranked No. 42 on Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play 2024: Top 100 U.S. public-access courses. Also, the South ranks fourth and the North is 11th on the Golfweek's Best public-access courses in California.

The initial field was announced last Friday but since then, there have been six withdrawals. Monday afternoon, the PGA Tour released tee times for the first two days.

All times listed are ET, three hours ahead of local time in San Diego.

Torrey Pines South Course

1st tee

11:50 a.m. ET: Carl Yuan, Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner

12:01 p.m. ET: Doug Ghim, Taylor Montgomery, Vince Whaley

12:12 p.m. ET: Matt McCarty, Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

12:23 p.m. ET: Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im

12:34 p.m. ET: J.J. Spaun, Justin Lower, Ben Silverman

12:45 p.m. ET: Kevin Roy, Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry

11:56 p.m. ET: Hayden Buckley, Willie Mack III, open qualifier 1

1:07 p.m. ET: Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence

1:18 p.m. ET: Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman

1:29 p.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau

1:40 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:51 p.m. ET: Brian Campbell, Kaito Onishi, Mason Andersen

2:02 p.m. ET: Niklas Norgaard, Kevin Velo, Jackson Koivun (a)

Torrey Pines South Course

10th tee

11:50 a.m. ET: Nate Lashley, Victor Perez, David Skinns

12:01 p.m. ET: Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Sam Stevens

12:12 p.m. ET: Chris Gotterup, Matt Wallace, Francesco Molinari

12:23 p.m. ET: K.H. Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Frankie Capan III

12:34 p.m. ET: Pierceson Coody, Cristobal Del Solar,Taylor Dickson

12:45 p.m. ET: Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Tim Widing

11:56 p.m. ET: Dylan Wu, Paul Peterson, William Mouw

1:07 p.m. ET: Bronson Burgoon, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

1:18 p.m. ET: Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Scott Gutschewski

1:29 p.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama, Gary Woodland

1:40 p.m. ET: Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore

1:51 p.m. ET: Jeremy Paul, Thomas Rosenmueller, Danny Walker

2:02 p.m. ET: Norman Xiong, Quade Cummins, open qualifier 2

Torrey Pines North Course

1st tee

11:50 p.m. ET: Charley Hoffman, Henrik Norlander, Sami Valimaki

12:01 p.m. ET: Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt

12:12 p.m. ET: Austin Eckroat, Kevin Yu, Si Woo Kim

12:23 p.m. ET: Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

12:34 p.m. ET: David Lipsky, Harry Higgs, Will Gordon

12:45 p.m. ET: Ryan Gerard, John Pak, Noah Goodwin

12:56 p.m. ET: Trevor Cone, Steven Fisk, Cavin McCall

1:07 p.m. ET: Aaron Baddeley, Danny Willett, Chandler Phillips

1:18 p.m. ET: Trey Mullinax, Ben Griffin, Rico Hoey

1:29 p.m. ET: Luke List, Vincent Norrman, Zach Johnson

1:40 p.m. ET: Erik van Rooyen, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

1:51 p.m. ET: Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Ricky Castillo

2:02 p.m. ET: Michael Thorbjornsen, Anders Albertson, open qualifier 3

Torrey Pines North Course

10th tee

11:50 p.m. ET: Kevin Tway, Kevin Streelman, Joe Highsmith

12:01 p.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Alex Smalley, Max Greyserman

12:12 p.m. ET: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Greyson Sigg

12:23 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

12:34 p.m. ET: Maverick McNealy, Justin Rose,Will Zalatoris

12:45 p.m. ET: Max McGreevy, Antoine Rozner, Luke Clanton (a)

12:56 p.m. ET: Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler, Aldrich Potgieter

1:07 p.m. ET: Beau Hossler, Eric Cole, Zac Blair

1:18 p.m. ET: Ryan Palmer, Wesley Bryan, Jackson Suber

1:29 p.m. ET: Aaron Rai, Harry Hall, Harris English

1:40 p.m. ET: Rafael Campos, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Putnam

1:51 p.m. ET: S.H. Kim, Isaiah Salinda, Rikuya Hoshino

2:02 p.m. ET: Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, open qualifier 4

How to watch the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open

The fourth event on the PGA Tour's 2025 schedule will be carried live on TV by Golf Channel (which you can watch for free on Fubo) all four days. CBS, for the first time this year, will then pick up live coverage of the third and final rounds. There is streaming on ESPN+ and Paramount+ as well as the NBC sports app and CBS sports app.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

First round

11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

Thursday, Jan. 23

Second round

11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

Friday, Jan. 24

Third round

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Golf Channel3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, CBS5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

Saturday, Jan. 25

Final round

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, CBS4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

