2025 Fantasy Baseball Third Base (3B) Rankings

Look for José Ramírez to continue his multi-dimensional prowess in 2025 fantasy baseball. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Since 2018, few hitters — let alone third basemen — have provided the power-speed combination that José Ramírez has done. He's been a veritable 20-20, 30-20, 20-30 machine during that span, and he topped it all in 2024.

Ramírez was incredible last season, nearly delivering a 40-40 season — all while turning 32 years old! He's an incredible player who leads a position that is bereft of multi-category fantasy baseball production outside of the top names.

Having a third baseman like Ramírez is truly a benefit in fantasy baseball, and especially in the upcoming 2025 season.

Check out who comes after Ramírez in our 3B draft rankings for 2025:

