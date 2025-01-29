2025 Fantasy Baseball Second Base (2B) Rankings

How much Mookie Betts plays second base in 2025 remains to be seen, but he's eligible there for fantasy baseball purposes this season. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Mookie Betts might have just been around long enough to find himself in the "underrated" category in fantasy baseball. It might seem odd, considering he's been one of the 10 best players in all of MLB for some time now. But with so many big-name mega-stars who have been delivering gaudy numbers of late, it can be easy to forget that Betts just continues to get it done, year in and year out.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

But maybe last season showed signs of a slowdown.

Betts played in 116 games, after three straight seasons playing 120+ games. He didn't surpass the 20-mark in either homers or stolen bases — the first time that's happened since the truncated 2020 season.

[Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP]

At 32 years old, maybe his best days are behind him — or, maybe 2024 was an outlier, and Betts will once again be an ADP gift. That seems to be the case our analysts are making with where they're ranking Betts.

Check out Betts and the rest of the second basemen in our 2025 draft rankings:

2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings powered by FantasyPros

Who is your top second base target for 2025?