What time is 2025 Club World Cup draw today? Pots and format explained as Chelsea and Man City learn fate

alex young
·3 min read
The draw for the new Club World Cup takes place later today.

FIFA has given the tournament a new format to boost its profile, expanding the number of teams from seven to 33 and the length from a couple of weeks in December to a month-long event in the summer across the United States.

Participating teams will come from the six confederations; UEFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, CAF, AFC and OFC.

There will be 12 European teams, six South American teams, five from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, four African and Asian teams apiece and one from Oceania.

Manchester City and Chelsea are the two teams from England involved, while the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and, outside Europe, Inter Miami and Boca Juniors will also be competing.

When is the 2025 Club World Cup draw?

The group stage draw for the 2025 Club World Cup is later today on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6pm GMT.

It will be held in Miami, Florida.

How to watch the 2025 Club World Cup draw?

The full draw will be broadcast for free across FIFA's channels, including the website and FIFA+, FIFA's streaming service.

You can also follow the draw with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog!

What teams have qualified?

Team

Country

Confederation

Atletico Madrid

Spain

UEFA

Bayern Munich

Germany

UEFA

Benfica

Portugal

UEFA

Borussia Dortmund

Germany

UEFA

Chelsea

England

UEFA

Inter Milan

Italy

UEFA

Juventus

Italy

UEFA

Manchester City

England

UEFA

PSG

France

UEFA

Porto

Portugal

UEFA

Real Madrid

Spain

UEFA

Red Bull Salzburg

Austria

UEFA

Al Hilal

Saudi Arabia

AFC

Urawa Red Diamonds

Japan

AFC

Al Ain

United Arab Emirates

AFC

Ulsan HD

South Korea

AFC

Al Ahly

Egypt

AFC

Wydad AC

Morocco

AFC

Esperance de Tunis

Tunisia

AFC

Mamelodi Sundowns

Africa

AFC

Inter Miami

United States

CONCACAF

Leon

Mexico

CONCACAF

Monterrey

Mexico

CONCACAF

Pachuca

Mexico

CONCACAF

Seattle Sounders

United States

CONCACAF

Boca Juniors

Argentina

CONMEBOL

Flamengo

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Fluminense

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Palmeiras

Brazil

CONMEBOL

River Plate

Argentina

CONMEBOL

Botafogo

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Auckland City

New Zealand

OFC

How does the 2025 Club World Cup draw work?

The 32 teams have been split into four pots of eight, with rankings based on performances in each continent's top-tier competition across the previous four seasons.

For example, European teams will be judged on their Champions League performances and CONMEBOL teams on their Copa Libertadores displays

Pot 1 consists of the best European and South American teams, Pot 2 is the remaining European teams, Pot 3 is the two best from the remaining confederations and Pot 4 is the remainder and the sole Oceania Football Confederation representative.

The draw will create four groups of eight teams, with no group able to feature more than one team from the same confederation with the exception of UEFA and clubs from the same member association cannot be paired together.

2025 Club World Cup draw pots confirmed

Pot 1: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, Fluminense

Pot 2: Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan,Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, FC Salzburg

Pot 3: Al Hilal, Ulsan HD, Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Monterrey, Club Leon, Boca Juniors, Botafogo

Pot 4: Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders, Auckland City, Inter Miami

When will the 2025 Club World Cup be played?

The revamped tournament runs from June 15 to July 13, 2025 across the United States.

There are 12 stadiums hosting games, from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to Audi Field in Washington D.C.