What time is 2025 Club World Cup draw today? Pots and format explained as Chelsea and Man City learn fate
The draw for the new Club World Cup takes place later today.
FIFA has given the tournament a new format to boost its profile, expanding the number of teams from seven to 33 and the length from a couple of weeks in December to a month-long event in the summer across the United States.
Participating teams will come from the six confederations; UEFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, CAF, AFC and OFC.
There will be 12 European teams, six South American teams, five from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, four African and Asian teams apiece and one from Oceania.
Manchester City and Chelsea are the two teams from England involved, while the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and, outside Europe, Inter Miami and Boca Juniors will also be competing.
When is the 2025 Club World Cup draw?
The group stage draw for the 2025 Club World Cup is later today on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6pm GMT.
It will be held in Miami, Florida.
How to watch the 2025 Club World Cup draw?
The full draw will be broadcast for free across FIFA's channels, including the website and FIFA+, FIFA's streaming service.
You can also follow the draw with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog!
What teams have qualified?
Team
Country
Confederation
Atletico Madrid
Spain
UEFA
Bayern Munich
Germany
UEFA
Benfica
Portugal
UEFA
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
UEFA
Chelsea
England
UEFA
Inter Milan
Italy
UEFA
Juventus
Italy
UEFA
Manchester City
England
UEFA
PSG
France
UEFA
Porto
Portugal
UEFA
Real Madrid
Spain
UEFA
Red Bull Salzburg
Austria
UEFA
Al Hilal
Saudi Arabia
AFC
Urawa Red Diamonds
Japan
AFC
Al Ain
United Arab Emirates
AFC
Ulsan HD
South Korea
AFC
Al Ahly
Egypt
AFC
Wydad AC
Morocco
AFC
Esperance de Tunis
Tunisia
AFC
Mamelodi Sundowns
Africa
AFC
Inter Miami
United States
CONCACAF
Leon
Mexico
CONCACAF
Monterrey
Mexico
CONCACAF
Pachuca
Mexico
CONCACAF
Seattle Sounders
United States
CONCACAF
Boca Juniors
Argentina
CONMEBOL
Flamengo
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Fluminense
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Palmeiras
Brazil
CONMEBOL
River Plate
Argentina
CONMEBOL
Botafogo
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Auckland City
New Zealand
OFC
How does the 2025 Club World Cup draw work?
The 32 teams have been split into four pots of eight, with rankings based on performances in each continent's top-tier competition across the previous four seasons.
For example, European teams will be judged on their Champions League performances and CONMEBOL teams on their Copa Libertadores displays
Pot 1 consists of the best European and South American teams, Pot 2 is the remaining European teams, Pot 3 is the two best from the remaining confederations and Pot 4 is the remainder and the sole Oceania Football Confederation representative.
The draw will create four groups of eight teams, with no group able to feature more than one team from the same confederation with the exception of UEFA and clubs from the same member association cannot be paired together.
2025 Club World Cup draw pots confirmed
Pot 1: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, Fluminense
Pot 2: Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan,Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, FC Salzburg
Pot 3: Al Hilal, Ulsan HD, Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Monterrey, Club Leon, Boca Juniors, Botafogo
Pot 4: Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders, Auckland City, Inter Miami
When will the 2025 Club World Cup be played?
The revamped tournament runs from June 15 to July 13, 2025 across the United States.
There are 12 stadiums hosting games, from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to Audi Field in Washington D.C.