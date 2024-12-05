What time is 2025 Club World Cup draw today? Pots and format explained as Chelsea and Man City learn fate

The draw for the new Club World Cup takes place later today.

FIFA has given the tournament a new format to boost its profile, expanding the number of teams from seven to 33 and the length from a couple of weeks in December to a month-long event in the summer across the United States.

Participating teams will come from the six confederations; UEFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, CAF, AFC and OFC.

There will be 12 European teams, six South American teams, five from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, four African and Asian teams apiece and one from Oceania.

Manchester City and Chelsea are the two teams from England involved, while the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and, outside Europe, Inter Miami and Boca Juniors will also be competing.

When is the 2025 Club World Cup draw?

The group stage draw for the 2025 Club World Cup is later today on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6pm GMT.

It will be held in Miami, Florida.

How to watch the 2025 Club World Cup draw?

The full draw will be broadcast for free across FIFA's channels, including the website and FIFA+, FIFA's streaming service.

You can also follow the draw with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog!

What teams have qualified?

Team Country Confederation Atletico Madrid Spain UEFA Bayern Munich Germany UEFA Benfica Portugal UEFA Borussia Dortmund Germany UEFA Chelsea England UEFA Inter Milan Italy UEFA Juventus Italy UEFA Manchester City England UEFA PSG France UEFA Porto Portugal UEFA Real Madrid Spain UEFA Red Bull Salzburg Austria UEFA Al Hilal Saudi Arabia AFC Urawa Red Diamonds Japan AFC Al Ain United Arab Emirates AFC Ulsan HD South Korea AFC Al Ahly Egypt AFC Wydad AC Morocco AFC Esperance de Tunis Tunisia AFC Mamelodi Sundowns Africa AFC Inter Miami United States CONCACAF Leon Mexico CONCACAF Monterrey Mexico CONCACAF Pachuca Mexico CONCACAF Seattle Sounders United States CONCACAF Boca Juniors Argentina CONMEBOL Flamengo Brazil CONMEBOL Fluminense Brazil CONMEBOL Palmeiras Brazil CONMEBOL River Plate Argentina CONMEBOL Botafogo Brazil CONMEBOL Auckland City New Zealand OFC

How does the 2025 Club World Cup draw work?

The 32 teams have been split into four pots of eight, with rankings based on performances in each continent's top-tier competition across the previous four seasons.

For example, European teams will be judged on their Champions League performances and CONMEBOL teams on their Copa Libertadores displays

Pot 1 consists of the best European and South American teams, Pot 2 is the remaining European teams, Pot 3 is the two best from the remaining confederations and Pot 4 is the remainder and the sole Oceania Football Confederation representative.

The draw will create four groups of eight teams, with no group able to feature more than one team from the same confederation with the exception of UEFA and clubs from the same member association cannot be paired together.

2025 Club World Cup draw pots confirmed

Pot 1: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, Fluminense

Pot 2: Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan,Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, FC Salzburg

Pot 3: Al Hilal, Ulsan HD, Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Monterrey, Club Leon, Boca Juniors, Botafogo

Pot 4: Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders, Auckland City, Inter Miami

When will the 2025 Club World Cup be played?

The revamped tournament runs from June 15 to July 13, 2025 across the United States.

There are 12 stadiums hosting games, from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to Audi Field in Washington D.C.