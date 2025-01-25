2025 Australian Open: American Madison Keys stuns Aryna Sabalenka to win first-ever major title

Madison Keys upset Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final to win her first major title. (Fred Lee/Getty Images)

Having already authored one surprising upset after another in the 2025 Australian Open, 19th-seeded American Madison Keys had one final stunning match left in her, taking down world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to win her first-ever major title.

Keys' remarkable victory on Saturday marked the first Grand Slam title for the 29-year-old American. It had been eight years since Keys last made a major final, after she lost the 2017 U.S. Open, a match she said she dwelled on in the years since. Her previous best Australian Open finish was a decade ago when she reached the semifinals in 2015.

Keys became the first American woman to win the Australian Open since Sofia Kenin in 2020.

Sabalenka had won the past two Australian Opens but Keys kept her on her heels from the moment the match started. Keys broke Sabalenka's serve in the opening game and didn't look back, taking an eventual 5-1 lead in the first set. Even after losing serve in her first attempt to close out the set, Keys shrugged off the missed opportunity by immediately breaking Sabalenka's serve again.

Keys held serve in the first game of the second set and seemed in firm control of the match. Sabalenka, however, stayed calm and won the next five games before closing out the second set.

That set the stage for a tense third set when both players held serve through the first 11 games. Up 6-5, Keys finally fought off Sabalenka's serve to set up two championship points. Her powerful crosscourt winner on the second delivered his first title.

Using a powerful serve and forehand, Keys marched her way through the tournament with one upset after another, four total. The American beat No. 10 Danielle Collins in straight sets during the third round, before delivering an unexpected victory over No. 6 Elena Rybakina in round four. In the quarterfinals, Keys came back to beat No. 28 Elina Svitolina after dropping the first set. Then Keys made the final after stunning No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semis in a thrilling third-set tiebreaker.

Keys' highest previous world ranking was No. 7, back in 2016. After delivering the crowning victory of her career against Sabalenka, she could be well on her way to a sudden rise in 2025.