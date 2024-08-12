2024 Wyndham Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Sedgefield Country Club

Billy Horschel hugs Aaron Rai after Rai’s win at the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

In 88 starts on the PGA Tour, Aaron Rai accrued $6.7 million in on-course earnings. Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, Rai banked $1.422 million for winning his first PGA Tour event.

Rai also earned a two-year exemption on Tour and made a big jump from 53rd to 25th in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. Only the top 70 make the playoffs, which he was already in but now he's also earned a spot in the second leg of the playoffs, the BMW Championship.

Rai's best finish before the Wyndham was a tie for second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic five weeks ago. Since then he's posted a T-7, T-4 and T-75.

Amateur Luke Clanton placed solo fifth, his fifth made cut in five tries this year but his status bars him from collecting paychecks.

Matt Kuchar still has to finish the 18th hole. He's the lone golfer who chose not to finish his round Sunday, leaving his spot in a bit of flux. He's tied for 12th now, which is good for $144,965. A birdie would move him into a six-way tie for seventh, and that would mean he'd pocket $223,833. Should he bogey the last hole, he'd drop into a seven-way tie for 21st and the payday for that is $77,025.

Pos. Player Score Money 1 Aaron Rai -18 $1,422,000 2 Max Greyserman -16 $861,100 T3 J.J. Spaun -15 $466,100 T3 Ryo Hisatsune -15 $466,100 5 Luke Clanton (a) -14 $0 6 Austin Eckroat -13 $323,900 T7 Eric Cole -12 $249,245 T7 Trace Crowe -12 $249,245 T7 Billy Horschel -12 $249,245 T7 Adam Svensson -12 $249,245 T7 Ben Griffin -12 $249,245 T12 Brendon Todd -11 $144,965 T12 Chan Kim -11 $144,965 T12 Mac Meissner -11 $144,965 T12 Charley Hoffman -11 $144,965 T12 Keith Mitchell -11 $144,965 T12 Beau Hossler -11 $144,965 T12 Roger Sloan -11 $144,965 T12 Jacob Bridgeman -11 $144,965 T12 Davis Thompson -11 $144,965 T12* Matt Kuchar -11* $144,965* T22 Chris Gotterup -10 $79,658 T22 Nico Echavarria -10 $79,658 T22 Rico Hoey -10 $79,658 T22 Keegan Bradley -10 $79,658 T22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -10 $79,658 T22 Cameron Young -10 $79,658 T28 Mackenzie Hughes -9 $56,485 T28 Seamus Power -9 $56,485 T28 Matt Wallace -9 $56,485 T28 Gary Woodland -9 $56,485 T28 Adam Hadwin -9 $56,485 T33 Denny McCarthy -8 $45,109 T33 Victor Perez -8 $45,109 T33 Zach Johnson -8 $45,109 T33 Justin Lower -8 $45,109 T33 Patrick Rodgers -8 $45,109 T38 Chandler Phillips -7 $37,525 T38 Nick Hardy -7 $37,525 T38 Davis Riley -7 $37,525 T41 Brice Garnett -6 $31,995 T41 K.H. Lee -6 $31,995 T41 Sungjae Im -6 $31,995 T41 Doug Ghim -6 $31,995 T45 Ryan Moore -5 $23,711 T45 Zac Blair -5 $23,711 T45 Brian Harman -5 $23,711 T45 Cameron Champ -5 $23,711 T45 Daniel Berger -5 $23,711 T45 Maverick McNealy -5 $23,711 T45 Martin Trainer -5 $23,711 T52 Jorge Campillo -4 $18,881 T52 Andrew Novak -4 $18,881 T52 Kevin Tway -4 $18,881 T52 Taylor Moore -4 $18,881 T52 Ben Taylor -4 $18,881 T52 Justin Suh -4 $18,881 T52 Chad Ramey -4 $18,881 T59 Emiliano Grillo -3 $18,012 T59 Nate Lashley -3 $18,012 T61 Jhonattan Vegas -2 $17,696 T61 Pierceson Coody -2 $17,696 63 Vince Whaley -1 $17,459 T64 Matti Schmid E $17,222 T64 Joel Dahmen E $17,222 66 S.H. Kim 6 $16,985

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 2024 Wyndham Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Sedgefield Country Club