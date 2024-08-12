2024 Wyndham Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Sedgefield Country Club
In 88 starts on the PGA Tour, Aaron Rai accrued $6.7 million in on-course earnings. Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, Rai banked $1.422 million for winning his first PGA Tour event.
Rai also earned a two-year exemption on Tour and made a big jump from 53rd to 25th in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. Only the top 70 make the playoffs, which he was already in but now he's also earned a spot in the second leg of the playoffs, the BMW Championship.
Rai's best finish before the Wyndham was a tie for second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic five weeks ago. Since then he's posted a T-7, T-4 and T-75.
Amateur Luke Clanton placed solo fifth, his fifth made cut in five tries this year but his status bars him from collecting paychecks.
Matt Kuchar still has to finish the 18th hole. He's the lone golfer who chose not to finish his round Sunday, leaving his spot in a bit of flux. He's tied for 12th now, which is good for $144,965. A birdie would move him into a six-way tie for seventh, and that would mean he'd pocket $223,833. Should he bogey the last hole, he'd drop into a seven-way tie for 21st and the payday for that is $77,025.
Pos.
Player
Score
Money
1
Aaron Rai
-18
$1,422,000
2
Max Greyserman
-16
$861,100
T3
J.J. Spaun
-15
$466,100
T3
Ryo Hisatsune
-15
$466,100
5
Luke Clanton (a)
-14
$0
6
Austin Eckroat
-13
$323,900
T7
Eric Cole
-12
$249,245
T7
Trace Crowe
-12
$249,245
T7
Billy Horschel
-12
$249,245
T7
Adam Svensson
-12
$249,245
T7
Ben Griffin
-12
$249,245
T12
Brendon Todd
-11
$144,965
T12
Chan Kim
-11
$144,965
T12
Mac Meissner
-11
$144,965
T12
Charley Hoffman
-11
$144,965
T12
Keith Mitchell
-11
$144,965
T12
Beau Hossler
-11
$144,965
T12
Roger Sloan
-11
$144,965
T12
Jacob Bridgeman
-11
$144,965
T12
Davis Thompson
-11
$144,965
T12*
Matt Kuchar
-11*
$144,965*
T22
Chris Gotterup
-10
$79,658
T22
Nico Echavarria
-10
$79,658
T22
Rico Hoey
-10
$79,658
T22
Keegan Bradley
-10
$79,658
T22
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-10
$79,658
T22
Cameron Young
-10
$79,658
T28
Mackenzie Hughes
-9
$56,485
T28
Seamus Power
-9
$56,485
T28
Matt Wallace
-9
$56,485
T28
Gary Woodland
-9
$56,485
T28
Adam Hadwin
-9
$56,485
T33
Denny McCarthy
-8
$45,109
T33
Victor Perez
-8
$45,109
T33
Zach Johnson
-8
$45,109
T33
Justin Lower
-8
$45,109
T33
Patrick Rodgers
-8
$45,109
T38
Chandler Phillips
-7
$37,525
T38
Nick Hardy
-7
$37,525
T38
Davis Riley
-7
$37,525
T41
Brice Garnett
-6
$31,995
T41
K.H. Lee
-6
$31,995
T41
Sungjae Im
-6
$31,995
T41
Doug Ghim
-6
$31,995
T45
Ryan Moore
-5
$23,711
T45
Zac Blair
-5
$23,711
T45
Brian Harman
-5
$23,711
T45
Cameron Champ
-5
$23,711
T45
Daniel Berger
-5
$23,711
T45
Maverick McNealy
-5
$23,711
T45
Martin Trainer
-5
$23,711
T52
Jorge Campillo
-4
$18,881
T52
Andrew Novak
-4
$18,881
T52
Kevin Tway
-4
$18,881
T52
Taylor Moore
-4
$18,881
T52
Ben Taylor
-4
$18,881
T52
Justin Suh
-4
$18,881
T52
Chad Ramey
-4
$18,881
T59
Emiliano Grillo
-3
$18,012
T59
Nate Lashley
-3
$18,012
T61
Jhonattan Vegas
-2
$17,696
T61
Pierceson Coody
-2
$17,696
63
Vince Whaley
-1
$17,459
T64
Matti Schmid
E
$17,222
T64
Joel Dahmen
E
$17,222
66
S.H. Kim
6
$16,985
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 2024 Wyndham Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Sedgefield Country Club