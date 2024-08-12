Advertisement

2024 Wyndham Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Sedgefield Country Club

adam schupak
·3 min read
Billy Horschel hugs Aaron Rai after Rai’s win at the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
In 88 starts on the PGA Tour, Aaron Rai accrued $6.7 million in on-course earnings. Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, Rai banked $1.422 million for winning his first PGA Tour event.

Rai also earned a two-year exemption on Tour and made a big jump from 53rd to 25th in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. Only the top 70 make the playoffs, which he was already in but now he's also earned a spot in the second leg of the playoffs, the BMW Championship.

Rai's best finish before the Wyndham was a tie for second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic five weeks ago. Since then he's posted a T-7, T-4 and T-75.

Amateur Luke Clanton placed solo fifth, his fifth made cut in five tries this year but his status bars him from collecting paychecks.

Matt Kuchar still has to finish the 18th hole. He's the lone golfer who chose not to finish his round Sunday, leaving his spot in a bit of flux. He's tied for 12th now, which is good for $144,965. A birdie would move him into a six-way tie for seventh, and that would mean he'd pocket $223,833. Should he bogey the last hole, he'd drop into a seven-way tie for 21st and the payday for that is $77,025.

Pos.

Player

Score

Money

1

Aaron Rai

-18

$1,422,000

2

Max Greyserman

-16

$861,100

T3

J.J. Spaun

-15

$466,100

T3

Ryo Hisatsune

-15

$466,100

5

Luke Clanton (a)

-14

$0

6

Austin Eckroat

-13

$323,900

T7

Eric Cole

-12

$249,245

T7

Trace Crowe

-12

$249,245

T7

Billy Horschel

-12

$249,245

T7

Adam Svensson

-12

$249,245

T7

Ben Griffin

-12

$249,245

T12

Brendon Todd

-11

$144,965

T12

Chan Kim

-11

$144,965

T12

Mac Meissner

-11

$144,965

T12

Charley Hoffman

-11

$144,965

T12

Keith Mitchell

-11

$144,965

T12

Beau Hossler

-11

$144,965

T12

Roger Sloan

-11

$144,965

T12

Jacob Bridgeman

-11

$144,965

T12

Davis Thompson

-11

$144,965

T12*

Matt Kuchar

-11*

$144,965*

T22

Chris Gotterup

-10

$79,658

T22

Nico Echavarria

-10

$79,658

T22

Rico Hoey

-10

$79,658

T22

Keegan Bradley

-10

$79,658

T22

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-10

$79,658

T22

Cameron Young

-10

$79,658

T28

Mackenzie Hughes

-9

$56,485

T28

Seamus Power

-9

$56,485

T28

Matt Wallace

-9

$56,485

T28

Gary Woodland

-9

$56,485

T28

Adam Hadwin

-9

$56,485

T33

Denny McCarthy

-8

$45,109

T33

Victor Perez

-8

$45,109

T33

Zach Johnson

-8

$45,109

T33

Justin Lower

-8

$45,109

T33

Patrick Rodgers

-8

$45,109

T38

Chandler Phillips

-7

$37,525

T38

Nick Hardy

-7

$37,525

T38

Davis Riley

-7

$37,525

T41

Brice Garnett

-6

$31,995

T41

K.H. Lee

-6

$31,995

T41

Sungjae Im

-6

$31,995

T41

Doug Ghim

-6

$31,995

T45

Ryan Moore

-5

$23,711

T45

Zac Blair

-5

$23,711

T45

Brian Harman

-5

$23,711

T45

Cameron Champ

-5

$23,711

T45

Daniel Berger

-5

$23,711

T45

Maverick McNealy

-5

$23,711

T45

Martin Trainer

-5

$23,711

T52

Jorge Campillo

-4

$18,881

T52

Andrew Novak

-4

$18,881

T52

Kevin Tway

-4

$18,881

T52

Taylor Moore

-4

$18,881

T52

Ben Taylor

-4

$18,881

T52

Justin Suh

-4

$18,881

T52

Chad Ramey

-4

$18,881

T59

Emiliano Grillo

-3

$18,012

T59

Nate Lashley

-3

$18,012

T61

Jhonattan Vegas

-2

$17,696

T61

Pierceson Coody

-2

$17,696

63

Vince Whaley

-1

$17,459

T64

Matti Schmid

E

$17,222

T64

Joel Dahmen

E

$17,222

66

S.H. Kim

6

$16,985

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 2024 Wyndham Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Sedgefield Country Club

