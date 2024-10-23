2024 World Series tickets: Prices and how to buy Dodgers vs. Yankees tickets
The Los Angeles Dodgers are returning to the World Series for the first time since 2020. However, this time, the aura around a potential championship is much greater. This wasn't a shortened season. This was the real deal, and the Dodgers have once again proven that they are the best team in the National League. All that stands between them and their first full season title since 1988 is the New York Yankees.
If you are a Dodgers fan, you are likely biting your nails in anticipation, hoping to see your favorite team finally hoist the Commissioner's Trophy over their heads triumphantly – without any other fans calling this one illegitimate. An opportunity to watch such a momentous occasion can't just fly by. Most fans will want to see if they can afford the opportunity to watch a potential championship firsthand. Here are the ticket prices for the 2024 World Series.
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series tickets, prices
Dodgers World Series tickets are going for as low as $1245 for Game 1. Tickets in that range will get you seats beyond the right field foul pole. Game 7 offers the most expensive tickets, with the cheapest available on Stubhub currently going for $1390.
Game 1: From $1245 - Shop tickets
Game 2: From $1151 - Shop tickets
Game 6 (if necessary): From $1373 - Shop tickets
Game 7 (if necessary): From $1390 - Shop tickets
2024 World Series schedule
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Best-of-seven series; x - if necessary
Game 1, Friday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX
Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX
Game 3, Monday, Oct. 28: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX
Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 29: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX
x-Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX
x-Game 6, Friday, Nov. 1: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX
x-Game 7, Saturday, Nov. 2: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX
