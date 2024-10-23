2024 World Series tickets: Prices and how to buy Dodgers vs. Yankees tickets

The Los Angeles Dodgers are returning to the World Series for the first time since 2020. However, this time, the aura around a potential championship is much greater. This wasn't a shortened season. This was the real deal, and the Dodgers have once again proven that they are the best team in the National League. All that stands between them and their first full season title since 1988 is the New York Yankees.

If you are a Dodgers fan, you are likely biting your nails in anticipation, hoping to see your favorite team finally hoist the Commissioner's Trophy over their heads triumphantly – without any other fans calling this one illegitimate. An opportunity to watch such a momentous occasion can't just fly by. Most fans will want to see if they can afford the opportunity to watch a potential championship firsthand. Here are the ticket prices for the 2024 World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on the field after defeating the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs to advance to the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct 20, 2024.

Shop LA Dodgers World Series tickets

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series tickets, prices

Dodgers World Series tickets are going for as low as $1245 for Game 1. Tickets in that range will get you seats beyond the right field foul pole. Game 7 offers the most expensive tickets, with the cheapest available on Stubhub currently going for $1390.

Game 1: From $1245 - Shop tickets

Game 2: From $1151 - Shop tickets

Game 6 (if necessary): From $1373 - Shop tickets

Game 7 (if necessary): From $1390 - Shop tickets

2024 World Series schedule

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Best-of-seven series; x - if necessary

Game 1, Friday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX

Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX

Game 3, Monday, Oct. 28: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX

Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 29: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX

x-Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX

x-Game 6, Friday, Nov. 1: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX

x-Game 7, Saturday, Nov. 2: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX

Catch the 2024 World Series with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to buy Dodgers World Series tickets (warning: prices are high)