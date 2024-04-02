2024 women's NCAA Tournament Final Four dates, game times, TV, location, teams and more

The stars will be out on Friday night in the women's Final Four.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, UConn's Paige Bueckers and NC State's Aziaha James will all take the court in Cleveland with a trip to the national championship game on the line, and each has their own calling card as they enter the championship rounds.

Clark's story is well-documented at this point, but endlessly impressive nonetheless: She put together a Her-culean effort in Iowa's win over LSU in the Elite Eight, with a 41-point game (and a bit of revenge). Cardoso has been a force in the paint for the Gamecocks, and she'll look to take her game to the next level at the conclusion of the women's tournament.

James has exploded in the tournament, capping off brilliant performance after brilliant performance with a 7-for-9 night from 3-point land in the Wolfpack's win over Texas in the Elite Eight. Last, and certainly not least, Bueckers wants to cap off this UConn run with that elusive championship – but she plans to run it back with the Huskies next season should things go south between now and then.

However you cut it, the women's Final Four will be filled with excitement, drama and plenty of buckets. Here's what to know about the 2024 women's Final Four:

When is the women's Final Four?

Date: Friday, April 5

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (South Carolina vs. NC State); 9:30 p.m. ET (UConn vs. Iowa)

The women's Final Four is set for tip-off on Friday, April 5. The first game begins at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT), with the second matchup following at 9:30 p.m. ET, or after the conclusion of the first game.

What TV channel is the women's Final Four on?

ESPN will broadcast both games of the 2024 women's Final Four, with the doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Where is the women's Final Four?

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

The semifinal games of the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The arena is home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and seats over 19,000 fans.

Women's Final Four bracket

Here's how the women's Final Four bracket shapes up entering the final weekend of the tourney:

(1) South Carolina vs. (3) North Carolina State

(1) Iowa vs. (3) UConn

Who is in the women's Final Four?

In one matchup, the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in a battle of Carolina supremacy. South Carolina, led by 6-foot-7 senior Kamilla Cardoso, looks to keep its undefeated season rolling against the Wolfpack. Aziaha James has been on a tear in the tournament, last exploding for seven 3-pointers in NC State's win over the Longhorns.

In the other showdown, Caitlin Clark looks to keep her historic 2023-24 season alive when she and the Hawkeyes face off against Paige Bueckers and UConn in the semifinal. Clark put up a masterful performance in their regional final vs. LSU, scoring 41 points in 40 minutes and exacting revenge against the Tigers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Final Four? Dates, times, TV, teams, bracket in women's March Madness