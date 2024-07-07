2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award rankings by odds

Odds are out for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark leads the way halfway through the season.

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double in the Fever's 83-78 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday. Clark scored 19 points and tallied 12 assists and 13 rebounds in the game.

Many of this season's big stories have revolved around not just Clark but the entire rookie class. More eyes have tuned in to this WNBA season than ever before after several of the biggest stars in women's college basketball made the leap to the pros.

Here's how the latest odds look for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award, according to DraftKings.

2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year odds

1. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever (-700)

Clark is not just the odds-on favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, she's the odds-on favorite by a massive margin.

That's not too surprising, given the No. 1 overall pick in April's WNBA draft leads all rookies in scoring (16.1 points per game) and assists (7.4 per game). Clark also became the first rookie in the league's history to record a triple-double when she accomplished the feat on Saturday against the first-place New York Liberty. The award will likely be hers to lose for the rest of the year.

2. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky (+400)

Looking at Reese's stats so far this season, it isn't hard to understand why she's the rookie with the second-best odds to win the Rookie of the Year award.

The former LSU star leads just about every category that Clark doesn't lead: rebounds (11.7 per game), steals (1.4 per game) and efficiency rating (19.3). Reese tied Candace Parker's WNBA record with 12 consecutive double-doubles against the Seattle Storm on Friday, and she's helped lead the Sky to four wins in their last six games.

T-3. Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks (+25000)

Jackson has had 11 games with double-digit points this year, with the most recent a 14-point performance in the Sparks' 98-93 overtime win against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. With an average of 10.4 points per game, she's third among all rookies behind only Clark and Reese.

T-3 Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky (+25000)

Of the Sky's two first-round picks, Reese has received most of the attention for her strong performances thus far, but Cardoso has also been excellent. She ranks third among rookies with her 11.5 efficiency rating while averaging 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, the latter of which is second among rookies.

T-3. Aaliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics (+25000)

Right behind Clark, Reese and Jackson in scoring average is Edwards, who is up to 8.6 points per game after her 10-point outing in the Mystics' loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. Among rookies, she's behind only the Sky's rookie duo of Reese and Cardoso with her 6.0 rebounds per game average and is second behind Cameron Brink with 0.9 blocks per game.

