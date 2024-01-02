2024 Winter Classic winners and losers: Joey Daccord makes history, Vegas slide continues

The Seattle Kraken kept surging and the Vegas Golden Knights continued a mini-slide when the Kraken defeated the Stanley Cup defending champions 3-0 in the 2024 Winter Classic on Monday afternoon.

Goalie Joey Daccord made 35 saves to become the first NHL goalie to record a shutout at the Winter Classic. The Kraken improved to 7-0-2 in their last nine games, the longest point streak in the franchise's three-year history. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, fell to 2-6 in their last eight games.

Vegas had been 8-1 against Seattle before Monday's game.

Eeli Tolvanen, Will Borgen and Yanni Gourde scored for Seattle before 47,313 fans at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Here are the winners and losers from the Winter Classic:

Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Winter Classic.

WINNERS

Seattle Kraken

With the victory, their fifth in a row, the Kraken are now one point out of a Western Conference playoff spot. Before the turnaround, they had been on an eight-game winless streak and looked like last season's playoff appearance might have been a fluke. Another playoff appearance seems more likely now.

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord

He entered the season as the backup goalie but has shined (6-1-3) since Philipp Grubauer went out early last month with an injury. Daccord has two shutouts this season, and his 23 appearances top the 19 he had through his first four NHL seasons.

Kraken defenseman Will Borgen

Borgy hits a laser towards right field! 💥 pic.twitter.com/9DgbPcsOen — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 1, 2024

He scored his first goal of the season in a big setting, firing in a long rebound of a shot by Seattle's Tye Kartye. He had plenty of time to walk into it and score his first goal since April 24 in the playoffs. His last regular season goal was on April 3.

Player creativity

Arriving in themed outfits is becoming a Winter Classic tradition and the Golden Knights and Kraken did it again. Vegas players dressed as Elvis and Seattle players dressed as fishermen.

Story continues

ELVIS HAS ENTERED THE BUILDING 😎 #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/NA30i4c3f7 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 1, 2024

LOSERS

Vegas Golden Knights' slide continues

The defending Stanley Cup champions got off to a great start this season and had the league's best record up until recently. Their slide, however, has allowed the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche to pass them in the league standings.

Vegas' Jack Eichel robbed by Daccord

Eichel was dangerous during the game and had five shots, but Daccord robbed him in the first and third periods.

Joey Daccord flashes the leather to rob Jack Eichel! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EPKoDJd8lH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 1, 2024

Where is the 2025 Winter Classic?

This Winter Classic matchup was announced during the 2023 Winter Classic. No such luck this time. The site and opponents for next year's game remains a mystery.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Winter Classic winners, losers: Joey Daccord, sliding Vegas