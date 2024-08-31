2024 US Open: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

NEW YORK (AP) — Get caught up at the U.S. Open with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is, who the defending champions are and more:

How to watch the U.S. Open on TV

—In the U.S.: ESPN (men's final on ABC).

Who are the betting favorites for the U.S. Open?

Though Coco Gauff was defeated by Emma Navarro when they met at Wimbledon, the defending U.S. Open champion is the favorite for their fourth-round meeting Sunday, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The No. 3-seeded Gauff is listed at -250 and No. 13 Navarro is +180. No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz (-350) is favored against three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (+240), while fellow American Brandon Nakashima is an underdog in his match against No. 4 Alexander Zverev. Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, is at -450 and Nakashima is listed at +310.

Who plays Sunday at the U.S. Open?

Play begins in Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon EDT with a fourth-round matchup between top-10 seeds on the men's side, with No. 6 Andrey Rublev facing No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov. They will be followed by Gauff against Navarro in a match scheduled to start no earlier than 2:30. The day session at Louis Armstrong Stadium begins at 11 a.m., with the Ruud-Fritz match on second, not before 1 p.m. Zverev and Nakashima will follow, not before 4:30 p.m., with the Armstrong day session to be wrapped up by No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 33 Elise Mertens. Two nights after shocking defending champion Novak Djokovic, No. 28 Alexei Popyrin will be back on Ashe to open the night session against No. 20 Frances Tiafoe at 7 p.m. They will be followed by No. 7 Zheng Qinwen against No. 24 Donna Vekic in a rematch of Zheng's victory in Paris that gave China its first Olympic singles gold medal.

What happened Saturday at the U.S. Open?

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner avoided following Djokovic and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz out of the U.S. Open, beating Christopher O'Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. American Tommy Paul, the No. 14 seed, advanced to face him by beating qualifier Gabriel Diallo in four sets. On the women's side, No. 5 Jasmine Paolina, No. 6 Jessica Pegula, No. 16 Liudmila Samsonova, No. 18 Diana Schnaider, 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and past French Open finalist Karolina Muchova all won in straight sets during afternoon action.

What is the U.S. Open schedule?

—Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

—Friday: Men’s Semifinals

—Sept. 7: Women’s Final

—Sept. 8: Men’s Final

What do I need to know about tennis and the U.S. Open?

Get caught up:

Key stats at the U.S. Open

2 — The number of women who made it at least to the fourth round at all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2024, Gauff and Paolini.

31-2 — Sinner’s ATP-leading record on hard courts in 2024, which includes four titles on the surface.

What was said at the U.S. Open?

“I’m not surprised that they’re probably feeling really tired and emotionally a bit drained.” -- No. 25 seed Jack Draper, on the early exits for Djokovic and Alcaraz.

“My thing throughout my career has always been: (When) I wake up every day, something is hurting. But it was kind of manageable, and now, as I’ve gotten older, sometimes it’s not as manageable.” -- Wozniacki, 34, who came out of retirement about a year ago.

The Associated Press