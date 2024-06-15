2024 US Open Leaderboard Live: Updates, score for golf leaders at Pinehurst Saturday

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the 11th teeduring the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The 124th U.S. Open Golf Championship progressed with an exciting Round 2 at the Pinehurst No. 2 course that saw some surprises from some of the best golfers in the world.

Ludvig Åberg turned a one-stroke deficit into a one-stroke lead on Friday with a 1-under 69. Round 1 leader Patrick Cantlay rebounded from an early double bogey on the front nine to stay one stroke behind Åberg in a three-way tie for second with Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Detry. Rory McIlroy — who tied for the lead in Round 1 with Cantlay — shot a 2-over 72 (compared to 5 under in Round 1) to drop into a tie for fifth.

Only Åberg, Detry, DeChambeau and Tony Finau have shot at least 1-under in each of the first two rounds. U.S. Open favorite and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler struggled in Round 2 and shot a 4-over 74. Luckily, his overall score of 5 over was the cut line for this year's U.S. Open.

Unfortunately, that cut line saw many big names in golf, including three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods and World No. 5 golfer Viktor Hovland, eliminated after Round 2.

As we move into Round 3 on Saturday, the field of 74 that made the cut are all vying to get ahead in the battle for the U.S. Open title.

Here is the live leaderboard for the 2024 U.S. Open Round 3:

2024 US Open Leaderboard

Leaderboard will be updated throughout the day.

1. Ludvig Åberg (-5)

T-2. Patrick Cantlay (-4)

T-2. Bryson Dechambeau (-4)

T-2. Thomas Detry (-4)

T-5. Matthieu Pavon (-3)

T-5. Tony Finau (-3)

T-5. Rory McIlroy (-3)

8. Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T-9. Tom Kim (-1)

T-9. Tyrell Hatton (-1)

T-9. Xander Schauffele (-1)

T-9. Akshay Bhatia (-1)

T-9. Tim Widing (-1)

T-9. Corey Conners (-1)

T-9. Zac Blair (-1)

2024 US Open tee times

USA TODAY has the full list of tee times and groupings at our U.S. Open Championship hub.

As of Friday evening, Weather.com forecasts another sunny day in Pinehurst, North Carolina for Round 3 of the U.S. Open. The forecasted high temperature is 91 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 66. Winds are expected to stay around 5-10 mph.

How to watch the 2024 US Open

NBC and USA will broadcast U.S. Open coverage. Some of the broadcast coverage will also be available for streaming on Peacock.

Here is the full, four-day schedule for coverage according to USOpen.com.

2024 U.S. Open full coverage schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 15:

USA: 10 a.m. — noon

NBC: Noon — 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 16:

USA: 9 a.m. — noon

NBC: Noon — 7 p.m.

