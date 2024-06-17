2024 US Olympic Trials Swimming Results: Results for Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, more
The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly upon us, but the United States has yet to determine which athletes will represent them at this year's games. While some sports have already determined their participants, none of the big three – gymnastics, track and field, swimming – have finished their trials yet.
The gymnastics trials begin on June 27. The track and field trials begin on June 21. We're still a few days away from those, but the swimming trials are going on as we speak, and have been going on since Saturday, June 15.
Some of the biggest names in the sport, like Katie Ledecky, have already punched their way to Paris. Still, there are many more races to go. With only two spots available for each event, the cutoff is very cutthroat. The top two in each are expected to qualify. Here are the full results and schedule for the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials.
Full Finals results from 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:
*BOLDED names indicate Olympic qualifiers for event
Saturday, June 15
Men's 400-meter Freestyle:
Aaron Shackell - 3:45.46
Kieran Smith - 3:45.76
David Johnston
Bobby Finke
Luke Whitlock
Jake Magahey
Daniel Matheson
Jake Mitchell
Women's 400-meter Freestyle:
Katie Ledecky - 3:58.35
Paige Madden - 4:02.08
Jillian Cox
Kayla Han
Aurora Roghair
Anna Peplowski
Leah Smith
Madi Mintenko
Sunday, June 16
Men's 400-meter Individual Medley:
Carson Foster - 4:07.64
Chase Kalisz - 4:09.39
Jay Litherland
Ian Grum
Tommy Bried
Kyle Ponsler
Gregg Enoch
Danny Berlitz
Women's 100-meter Butterfly:
Gretchen Walsh - 55.31
Torri Huske - 55.52
Regan Smith
Claire Curzan
Kelly Pash
Beata Nelson
Lillie Nordmann
Emma Sticklen
Men's 100-meter Breaststroke:
Nic Fink - 59.08
Charlie Swanson - 59.16
Josh Matheny
Liam Bell
Noah Nichols
Jake Foster
Luke Rodarte
Michael Andrew
Schedule for the remainder of U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:
*all times listed are ET
Monday, June 17
Women's 400-meter Individual Medley Finals:
The qualifying heats have already come and gone. Here are the eight women competing for a spot in the Olympics in their respective lanes.
Leah Smith
Leah Hayes
Lucy Bell
Emma Weyant
Katie Grimes
Lilla Bognar
Zoe Dixon
Audrey Derivaux
Men's 200-meter Freestyle Finals:
Chris Giuliano
Blake Pieroni
Drew Kibler
Kieran Smith
Luke Hobson
Jake Mitchell
Brooks Curry
Aaron Shackell
Men's 100-meter Backstroke:
Justin Ress
Tommy Janton
Jack Aikins
Ryan Murphy
Adam Chaney
Hunter Armstrong
Jack Wilkening
Wil Modglin
Women's 100-meter Breaststroke:
Ella Nelson
Kaelyn Gridley
Emma Weber
Lilly King
Kaitlyn Dobler
Lydia Jacoby
Alex Walsh
McKenzie Siroky
Women's 200-meter Freestyle:
Anna Peplowski
Katie Grimes
Paige Madden
Katie Ledecky
Claire Weinstein
Erin Gemmell
Alex Shackell
Simone Manuel
Tuesday, June 18
The only finals already set for June 18 is the men's 800-meter freestyle. Here are the swimmers that will be competing.
Men's 800-meter Freestyle:
Sean Green
Daniel Matheson
David Johnston
Luke Whitlock
Robert Finke
Ross Dant
Will Gallant
Charlie Clark
Here is the only other final that will be happening on June 18.
Women's 100-meter backstroke
Wednesday, June 19
Women's 100-meter freestyle
Men's 200-meter butterfly
Women's 1500-meter freestyle
Men's 200-meter breaststroke
Men's 100-meter freestyle
Thursday, June 20
Women's 200-meter butterfly
Men's 200-meter backstroke
Women's 200-meter breaststroke
Friday, June 21
Men's 50-meter freestyle
Women's 200-meter backstroke
Men's 200-meter Individual Medley
Saturday, June 22
Men's 100-meter butterfly
Women's 200-meter Individual Medley
Women's 800-meter freestyle
Sunday, June 23
Women's 50-meter freestyle
Men's 1500-meter freestyle
