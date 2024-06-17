2024 US Olympic Trials Swimming Results: Results for Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, more

The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly upon us, but the United States has yet to determine which athletes will represent them at this year's games. While some sports have already determined their participants, none of the big three – gymnastics, track and field, swimming – have finished their trials yet.

The gymnastics trials begin on June 27. The track and field trials begin on June 21. We're still a few days away from those, but the swimming trials are going on as we speak, and have been going on since Saturday, June 15.

Some of the biggest names in the sport, like Katie Ledecky, have already punched their way to Paris. Still, there are many more races to go. With only two spots available for each event, the cutoff is very cutthroat. The top two in each are expected to qualify. Here are the full results and schedule for the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials.

Olympic Trials: Olympic swimmer Hunter Armstrong overcomes disaster to qualify for final

Full Finals results from 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:

*BOLDED names indicate Olympic qualifiers for event

Saturday, June 15

Men's 400-meter Freestyle:

Aaron Shackell - 3:45.46 Kieran Smith - 3:45.76 David Johnston Bobby Finke Luke Whitlock Jake Magahey Daniel Matheson Jake Mitchell

Women's 400-meter Freestyle:

Katie Ledecky - 3:58.35 Paige Madden - 4:02.08 Jillian Cox Kayla Han Aurora Roghair Anna Peplowski Leah Smith Madi Mintenko

Sunday, June 16

Men's 400-meter Individual Medley:

Carson Foster - 4:07.64 Chase Kalisz - 4:09.39 Jay Litherland Ian Grum Tommy Bried Kyle Ponsler Gregg Enoch Danny Berlitz

Women's 100-meter Butterfly:

Gretchen Walsh - 55.31 Torri Huske - 55.52 Regan Smith Claire Curzan Kelly Pash Beata Nelson Lillie Nordmann Emma Sticklen

Men's 100-meter Breaststroke:

Nic Fink - 59.08 Charlie Swanson - 59.16 Josh Matheny Liam Bell Noah Nichols Jake Foster Luke Rodarte Michael Andrew

Schedule for the remainder of U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:

*all times listed are ET

Monday, June 17

Women's 400-meter Individual Medley Finals:

The qualifying heats have already come and gone. Here are the eight women competing for a spot in the Olympics in their respective lanes.

Leah Smith Leah Hayes Lucy Bell Emma Weyant Katie Grimes Lilla Bognar Zoe Dixon Audrey Derivaux

Men's 200-meter Freestyle Finals:

Chris Giuliano Blake Pieroni Drew Kibler Kieran Smith Luke Hobson Jake Mitchell Brooks Curry Aaron Shackell

Men's 100-meter Backstroke:

Justin Ress Tommy Janton Jack Aikins Ryan Murphy Adam Chaney Hunter Armstrong Jack Wilkening Wil Modglin

Women's 100-meter Breaststroke:

Ella Nelson Kaelyn Gridley Emma Weber Lilly King Kaitlyn Dobler Lydia Jacoby Alex Walsh McKenzie Siroky

Women's 200-meter Freestyle:

Anna Peplowski Katie Grimes Paige Madden Katie Ledecky Claire Weinstein Erin Gemmell Alex Shackell Simone Manuel

Tuesday, June 18

The only finals already set for June 18 is the men's 800-meter freestyle. Here are the swimmers that will be competing.

Men's 800-meter Freestyle:

Sean Green Daniel Matheson David Johnston Luke Whitlock Robert Finke Ross Dant Will Gallant Charlie Clark

Here is the only other final that will be happening on June 18.

Women's 100-meter backstroke

Wednesday, June 19

Women's 100-meter freestyle

Men's 200-meter butterfly

Women's 1500-meter freestyle

Men's 200-meter breaststroke

Men's 100-meter freestyle

Thursday, June 20

Women's 200-meter butterfly

Men's 200-meter backstroke

Women's 200-meter breaststroke

Friday, June 21

Men's 50-meter freestyle

Women's 200-meter backstroke

Men's 200-meter Individual Medley

Saturday, June 22

Men's 100-meter butterfly

Women's 200-meter Individual Medley

Women's 800-meter freestyle

Sunday, June 23

Women's 50-meter freestyle

Men's 1500-meter freestyle

2024 Olympic Trials schedule: Time, Date, how to watch Swimming, Track & Field and Gymnastics

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Olympic Swimming Trials: Results for Summer Games qualifiers