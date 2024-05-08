Who is in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final? Borussia Dortmund to face Real Madrid

The 2024 UEFA Champions League final is set.

And it will feature a classic David vs. Goliath showdown between a team not many expected to advance this far (Borussia Dortmund) against one that has claimed the most UEFA Champions League trophies in history (Real Madrid).

Borussia Dortmund — currently sitting in fifth place in the German Bundesliga standings — reached the final after eliminating Paris Saint-Germain, which clinched the French Ligue 1 title for a third consecutive season.

Real Madrid scored twice late — with second-half substitute Joselu netting both goals — after going down a goal in the second leg of the semifinal against Bayern Munich to advance to its 18th UEFA Champions League final. Real Madrid already has clinched the La Liga title for this season.

Here is what to know for the 2024 UEFA Champions League final:

When is the 2024 UEFA Champions League final?

The UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m. ET. CBS will air the final and stream the game on Paramount+. Univision will be the Spanish-language broadcaster. Streaming also will be available on fubo.

Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates scoring the go-ahead goal against Bayern Munich at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 8, 2024.

Where is the 2024 UEFA Champions League final?

Wembley Stadium in London will host this year's UEFA Champions League final. Wembley Stadium has hosted the final seven previous times, most recently in 2013.

How Borussia Dortmund got to the 2024 UEFA Champions League final

Group stage: Won Group F, which also included Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United

Round of 16: Defeated PSV Eindhoven

Quarterfinals: Defeated Atlético Madrid

Semifinals: Defeated Paris Saint-Germain

Mats Hummels, Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck celebrate Borussia Dortmund's victory against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes.

How Real Madrid got to the 2024 UEFA Champions League final

Group stage: Won Group C, which also included Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin

Round of 16: Defeated RB Leipzig

Quarterfinals: Defeated Manchester City

Semifinals: Defeated Bayern Munich

Has Borussia Dortmund ever won the UEFA Champions League?

Dortmund has won the UEFA Champions League title once, in 1997. It has played in the final just one other time, in 2013 against Der Klassiker rival Bayern Munich.

Has Real Madrid ever won the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid boasts the most UEFA Champions League titles with 14, with the most recent win coming in 2022. Real Madrid has won the UEFA Champions League five times in the last 10 years.

Who are recent UEFA Champions League finals winners?

2022-23: Manchester City (England) over Inter Milan (Italy), 1-0

2021-22: Real Madrid (Spain) over Liverpool (England), 1-0

2020-21: Chelsea (England) over Manchester City (England), 1-0

2019-20: Bayern Munich (Germany) over Paris Saint-Germain (France), 1-0

2018-19: Liverpool (England) over Tottenham Hotspur (England), 2-0

2017-18: Real Madrid (Spain) over Liverpool (England), 3-1

2016-17: Real Madrid (Spain) over Juventus (Italy), 4-1

2015-16: Real Madrid (Spain) over Atletico Madrid (Spain), 1-1 (Real Madrid won penalty shootout, 5-3)

2014-15: Barcelona (Spain) over Juventus (Italy), 3-1

2013-14: Real Madrid (Spain) over Atletico Madrid (Spain), 4-1

2012-13: Bayern Munich (Germany) over Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 2-1

2011-12: Chelsea (England) over Bayern Munich (Germany), 1-1 (Chelsea won penalty shootout, 4-3)

2010-11: Barcelona (Spain) over Manchester United (England), 3-1

2009-10: Inter Milan (Italy) over Bayern Munich (Germany), 2-0

2008-09: Barcelona (Spain) over Manchester United (England), 3-1

2007-08: Manchester United (England) over Chelsea (England), 1-1 (Manchester United won penalty shootout, 6-5)

2006-07: AC Milan (Italy) over Liverpool (England), 2-1

2005-06: Barcelona (Spain) over Arsenal (England), 2-1

2004-05: Liverpool (England) over AC Milan (Italy), 3-3 (Liverpool won penalty shootout, 3-2)

2003-04: Porto (Portugal) over AS Monaco (France), 3-0

2002-03: AC Milan (Italy) over Juventus (Italy), 0-0 (AC Milan won penalty shootout, 3-2

2001-02: Real Madrid (Spain) over Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 2-1

2000-01: Bayern Munich (Germany) over Valencia (Spain), 1-1 (Bayern Munich won penalty shootout, 5-4)

1999-2000: Real Madrid (Spain) over Valencia (Spain), 3-0

