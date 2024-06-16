Advertisement

2024 U.S. Open Sunday final round tee times, pairings and how to watch

riley hamel
The purse for the 2024 U.S. Open is $21.5 million with $4.3 million going to the winner. It’s the largest major championship purse.

Here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Sunday’s TV information

Golf Channel: Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET

Featured Groups, usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, all day

Peacock: U.S. Open All Access, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

USA: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

NBC: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Golf Channel: Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET

