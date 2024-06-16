2024 U.S. Open odds: Bryson DeChambeau the heavy favorite ahead of Round 4

The 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship is down to the final round with Round 4 on Sunday. Bryson DeChambeau holds a significant lead heading to Pinehurst No. 2 for the final round thanks to a 3-under-67 from Round 3.

A tough day on Saturday leaves only eight golfers below par heading into Round 4. There's still plenty of opportunity for other players to catch DeChambeau in the final round but his three-stroke lead is considerable.

US Open third round: Highlights from Saturday's third round as Bryson DeChambeau leads

Here's how the odds look heading into the final round, per the latest golf odds from BetMGM:

2024 U.S. Open odds

Bryson DeChambeau (-120)

Rory McIlroy (+333)

Patrick Cantlay (+700)

Ludvig Åberg (+1600)

Matthieu Pavon (+1600)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2000)

Tony Finau (+5000)

Tyrell Hatton (+5000)

Collin Morikawa (+6600)

Corey Conners (+12500)

Tom Kim (+12500)

Xander Schauffele (+12500)

Sergio Garcia (+35000)

Taylor Pendrith (+40000)

Aaron Rai (+40000)

Russell Henley (+75000)

Akshay Bhatia (+100000)

Sam Burns (+150000)

Thomas Detry (+150000)

Davis Thompson (+150000)

How to watch the 2024 US Open

NBC and USA will broadcast U.S. Open coverage. Some of the broadcast coverage will also be available for streaming on Peacock.

Here is the full, four-day schedule for coverage according to USOpen.com.

2024 U.S. Open full coverage schedule:

All times Eastern.

Sunday, June 16:

USA: 9 a.m. - noon

NBC: Noon - 7 p.m.

