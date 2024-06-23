2024 Travelers Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
Not even protestors on the 18th green can stop Scottie Scheffler.
He won for the sixth time this season Sunday, taking home the title at the 2024 Travelers Championship after beating Tom Kim on the first playoff hole with a par. It’s his fifth win in a signature event this season and another $3.6 million prize he’s taking home.
For Tom Kim, while he won’t take home a trophy, he does collect $2.16 million for his best finish since winning at the Shriners Children’s Open in the fall.
Here’s a closer look at how much each player made at the 2024 Travelers Championship from a purse of $20 million.
Prize money payouts
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Scottie Scheffler
-22
$3,600,000
2
Tom Kim
-22
$2,160,000
T3
Tom Hoge
-20
$1,160,000
T3
Sungjae Im
-20
$1,160,000
T5
Patrick Cantlay
-18
$702,500
T5
Tony Finau
-18
$702,500
T5
Justin Thomas
-18
$702,500
T5
Akshay Bhatia
-18
$702,500
T9
Brian Harman
-17
$520,000
T9
Wyndham Clark
-17
$520,000
T9
Cameron Young
-17
$520,000
T9
Shane Lowry
-17
$520,000
T13
Collin Morikawa
-16
$400,000
T13
Xander Schauffele
-16
$400,000
15
Tommy Fleetwood
-15
$360,000
T16
Patrick Rodgers
-14
$310,000
T16
Matthieu Pavon
-14
$310,000
T16
Adam Svensson
-14
$310,000
T16
Robert MacIntyre
-14
$310,000
T20
Seamus Power
-13
$241,333
T20
Viktor Hovland
-13
$241,333
T20
Rickie Fowler
-13
$241,333
T23
Sepp Straka
-12
$183,500
T23
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-12
$183,500
T23
Hideki Matsuyama
-12
$183,500
T23
Taylor Pendrith
-12
$183,500
T27
Corey Conners
-11
$144,000
T27
Adam Hadwin
-11
$144,000
T27
Austin Eckroat
-11
$144,000
T27
Ludvig Aberg
-11
$144,000
T31
Lee Hodges
-10
$117,600
T31
Kurt Kitayama
-10
$117,600
T31
Stephan Jaeger
-10
$117,600
T31
Denny McCarthy
-10
$117,600
T31
Si Woo Kim
-10
$117,600
T36
Mackenzie Hughes
-9
$97,333
T36
Matt Fitzpatrick
-9
$97,333
T36
Brendon Todd
-9
$97,333
T39
Adam Scott
-8
$85,000
T39
Keegan Bradley
-8
$85,000
T39
Michael Thorbjornsen
-8
$85,000
T42
Nick Taylor
-7
$75,000
T42
Will Zalatoris
-7
$75,000
T44
Victor Perez
-6
$63,000
T44
Andrew Putnam
-6
$63,000
T44
Lucas Glover
-6
$63,000
T44
Jason Day
-6
$63,000
T48
Eric Cole
-5
$49,286
T48
Russell Henley
-5
$49,286
T48
Davis Riley
-5
$49,286
T48
Webb Simpson
-5
$49,286
T48
Cam Davis
-5
$49,286
T48
Jake Knapp
-5
$49,286
T48
Sahith Theegala
-5
$49,286
T55
Adam Schenk
-4
$44,750
T55
Billy Horschel
-4
$44,750
T55
Emiliano Grillo
-4
$44,750
T55
Thomas Detry
-4
$44,750
T55
J.T. Poston
-4
$44,750
T55
Sam Burns
-4
$44,750
T61
Max Homa
-3
$42,750
T61
Chris Gotterup
-3
$42,750
T63
Harris English
-2
$41,500
T63
Jordan Spieth
-2
$41,500
T63
Chris Kirk
-2
$41,500
66
Nick Dunlap
-1
$40,500
67
Ben Griffin
E
$40,000
T68
Justin Rose
1
$39,250
T68
Taylor Moore
1
$39,250
70
Peter Malnati
3
$38,500