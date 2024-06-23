2024 Travelers Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

Not even protestors on the 18th green can stop Scottie Scheffler.

He won for the sixth time this season Sunday, taking home the title at the 2024 Travelers Championship after beating Tom Kim on the first playoff hole with a par. It’s his fifth win in a signature event this season and another $3.6 million prize he’s taking home.

For Tom Kim, while he won’t take home a trophy, he does collect $2.16 million for his best finish since winning at the Shriners Children’s Open in the fall.

Here’s a closer look at how much each player made at the 2024 Travelers Championship from a purse of $20 million.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Scottie Scheffler -22 $3,600,000 2 Tom Kim -22 $2,160,000 T3 Tom Hoge -20 $1,160,000 T3 Sungjae Im -20 $1,160,000 T5 Patrick Cantlay -18 $702,500 T5 Tony Finau -18 $702,500 T5 Justin Thomas -18 $702,500 T5 Akshay Bhatia -18 $702,500 T9 Brian Harman -17 $520,000 T9 Wyndham Clark -17 $520,000 T9 Cameron Young -17 $520,000 T9 Shane Lowry -17 $520,000 T13 Collin Morikawa -16 $400,000 T13 Xander Schauffele -16 $400,000 15 Tommy Fleetwood -15 $360,000 T16 Patrick Rodgers -14 $310,000 T16 Matthieu Pavon -14 $310,000 T16 Adam Svensson -14 $310,000 T16 Robert MacIntyre -14 $310,000 T20 Seamus Power -13 $241,333 T20 Viktor Hovland -13 $241,333 T20 Rickie Fowler -13 $241,333 T23 Sepp Straka -12 $183,500 T23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -12 $183,500 T23 Hideki Matsuyama -12 $183,500 T23 Taylor Pendrith -12 $183,500 T27 Corey Conners -11 $144,000 T27 Adam Hadwin -11 $144,000 T27 Austin Eckroat -11 $144,000 T27 Ludvig Aberg -11 $144,000 T31 Lee Hodges -10 $117,600 T31 Kurt Kitayama -10 $117,600 T31 Stephan Jaeger -10 $117,600 T31 Denny McCarthy -10 $117,600 T31 Si Woo Kim -10 $117,600 T36 Mackenzie Hughes -9 $97,333 T36 Matt Fitzpatrick -9 $97,333 T36 Brendon Todd -9 $97,333 T39 Adam Scott -8 $85,000 T39 Keegan Bradley -8 $85,000 T39 Michael Thorbjornsen -8 $85,000 T42 Nick Taylor -7 $75,000 T42 Will Zalatoris -7 $75,000 T44 Victor Perez -6 $63,000 T44 Andrew Putnam -6 $63,000 T44 Lucas Glover -6 $63,000 T44 Jason Day -6 $63,000 T48 Eric Cole -5 $49,286 T48 Russell Henley -5 $49,286 T48 Davis Riley -5 $49,286 T48 Webb Simpson -5 $49,286 T48 Cam Davis -5 $49,286 T48 Jake Knapp -5 $49,286 T48 Sahith Theegala -5 $49,286 T55 Adam Schenk -4 $44,750 T55 Billy Horschel -4 $44,750 T55 Emiliano Grillo -4 $44,750 T55 Thomas Detry -4 $44,750 T55 J.T. Poston -4 $44,750 T55 Sam Burns -4 $44,750 T61 Max Homa -3 $42,750 T61 Chris Gotterup -3 $42,750 T63 Harris English -2 $41,500 T63 Jordan Spieth -2 $41,500 T63 Chris Kirk -2 $41,500 66 Nick Dunlap -1 $40,500 67 Ben Griffin E $40,000 T68 Justin Rose 1 $39,250 T68 Taylor Moore 1 $39,250 70 Peter Malnati 3 $38,500

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek