Advertisement

2024 Travelers Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

cameron jourdan
·3 min read

Not even protestors on the 18th green can stop Scottie Scheffler.

He won for the sixth time this season Sunday, taking home the title at the 2024 Travelers Championship after beating Tom Kim on the first playoff hole with a par. It’s his fifth win in a signature event this season and another $3.6 million prize he’s taking home.

For Tom Kim, while he won’t take home a trophy, he does collect $2.16 million for his best finish since winning at the Shriners Children’s Open in the fall.

Here’s a closer look at how much each player made at the 2024 Travelers Championship from a purse of $20 million.

Prize money payouts

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Scottie Scheffler

-22

$3,600,000

2

Tom Kim

-22

$2,160,000

T3

Tom Hoge

-20

$1,160,000

T3

Sungjae Im

-20

$1,160,000

T5

Patrick Cantlay

-18

$702,500

T5

Tony Finau

-18

$702,500

T5

Justin Thomas

-18

$702,500

T5

Akshay Bhatia

-18

$702,500

T9

Brian Harman

-17

$520,000

T9

Wyndham Clark

-17

$520,000

T9

Cameron Young

-17

$520,000

T9

Shane Lowry

-17

$520,000

T13

Collin Morikawa

-16

$400,000

T13

Xander Schauffele

-16

$400,000

15

Tommy Fleetwood

-15

$360,000

T16

Patrick Rodgers

-14

$310,000

T16

Matthieu Pavon

-14

$310,000

T16

Adam Svensson

-14

$310,000

T16

Robert MacIntyre

-14

$310,000

T20

Seamus Power

-13

$241,333

T20

Viktor Hovland

-13

$241,333

T20

Rickie Fowler

-13

$241,333

T23

Sepp Straka

-12

$183,500

T23

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-12

$183,500

T23

Hideki Matsuyama

-12

$183,500

T23

Taylor Pendrith

-12

$183,500

T27

Corey Conners

-11

$144,000

T27

Adam Hadwin

-11

$144,000

T27

Austin Eckroat

-11

$144,000

T27

Ludvig Aberg

-11

$144,000

T31

Lee Hodges

-10

$117,600

T31

Kurt Kitayama

-10

$117,600

T31

Stephan Jaeger

-10

$117,600

T31

Denny McCarthy

-10

$117,600

T31

Si Woo Kim

-10

$117,600

T36

Mackenzie Hughes

-9

$97,333

T36

Matt Fitzpatrick

-9

$97,333

T36

Brendon Todd

-9

$97,333

T39

Adam Scott

-8

$85,000

T39

Keegan Bradley

-8

$85,000

T39

Michael Thorbjornsen

-8

$85,000

T42

Nick Taylor

-7

$75,000

T42

Will Zalatoris

-7

$75,000

T44

Victor Perez

-6

$63,000

T44

Andrew Putnam

-6

$63,000

T44

Lucas Glover

-6

$63,000

T44

Jason Day

-6

$63,000

T48

Eric Cole

-5

$49,286

T48

Russell Henley

-5

$49,286

T48

Davis Riley

-5

$49,286

T48

Webb Simpson

-5

$49,286

T48

Cam Davis

-5

$49,286

T48

Jake Knapp

-5

$49,286

T48

Sahith Theegala

-5

$49,286

T55

Adam Schenk

-4

$44,750

T55

Billy Horschel

-4

$44,750

T55

Emiliano Grillo

-4

$44,750

T55

Thomas Detry

-4

$44,750

T55

J.T. Poston

-4

$44,750

T55

Sam Burns

-4

$44,750

T61

Max Homa

-3

$42,750

T61

Chris Gotterup

-3

$42,750

T63

Harris English

-2

$41,500

T63

Jordan Spieth

-2

$41,500

T63

Chris Kirk

-2

$41,500

66

Nick Dunlap

-1

$40,500

67

Ben Griffin

E

$40,000

T68

Justin Rose

1

$39,250

T68

Taylor Moore

1

$39,250

70

Peter Malnati

3

$38,500

 

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement