2024 Thanksgiving Day football games: How to watch the NFL's Thursday slate

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants this Thanksgiving. (Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving is a time for food, family and football. This Thursday, the NFL has a three-game slate for you to be thankful for. To start off the day, the Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Then the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. on FOX. To end the day, the Miami Dolphins face the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Then on Friday we'll get a special Black Friday game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Are you ready for some Thanksgiving football? Here's what to know about Thursday's (and Friday's) games.

How to watch NFL football on Thanksgiving:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m./4:30 p.m./8:20 p.m. ET

Games: Bears vs. Lions, Cowboys vs. Giants, Dolphins vs. Packers

TV channel: CBS, FOX, NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+ and more

The NFL Thanksgiving slate will feature three games on Thursday and a Black Friday game this Friday. The Bears vs. Lions, Cowboys vs. Giants and Dolphins vs. Packers games are Thursday afternoon/evening. The Black Friday game between the Chiefs and the Raiders will kick off at 3 p.m. on Friday.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Friday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3:00 p.m. (Prime Video)

What channel is football on this Thanksgiving?

This Thursday the Bears vs. Lions game will air at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Cowboys vs. Giants will air on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Dolphins vs. Packers game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. Friday's Raiders vs. Chiefs game will be at 3 p.m. ET, streaming nationally on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch NFL football this Thanksgiving:

Stream NFL games on CBS Paramount+ Paramount+ offers subscribers access to NFL games on CBS. Plus, the platform is great for fans of Champions League soccer, Star Trek, Survivor, The Challenge and so much more. Right now for Black Friday you can get two months of any Paramount+ plan for just $2.99/month! And unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can also sign up to watch this Thursday's game and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+

(Peacock) Stream NFL games on NBC Peacock A Peacock subscription offers access to select NFL games, Premier League Soccer, Big Ten football and basketball matches, golf, ruby and more. On top of its extensive sports coverage, you’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. Right now, Peacock is offering new and eligible returning subscribers the Peacock Premium plan for just $1.99 per month for six months, OR get an entire year subscription up front for just $20, and pay less than $2/month for 12 months. For $14 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $1.99/month at Peacock

(Fubo) Watch NFL games on Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch a week's worth of games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $20 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

Stream Black Friday football Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for this year's Black Friday football game, in addition to hosting the NFL's Thursday Night Football games. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly. Watch on Prime at Amazon

2024 NFL season complete Week 13 schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Friday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3:00 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Dec. 2

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

More ways to watch NFL games this season: