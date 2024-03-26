2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

With the Florida Swing in the rearview mirror, the PGA Tour has left the Sunshine State and arrived deep in the heart of Texas for the first of two events in the Longhorn State.

Defending champion Tony Finau and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlight the field for this week’s 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The event returns to the PGA Tour schedule after a hiatus in 2023 with a new title sponsor and $9.1 million up for grabs (with $1,638,000 going to the winner).

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of action at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Tee times and pairings

1st hole

Time Players 8:20 AM ET Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young 8:31 AM ET Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater 8:42 AM ET Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn 8:53 AM ET Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy 9:04 AM ET Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink 9:15 AM ET Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker 9:26 AM ET Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook 9:37 AM ET Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell 9:48 AM ET Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry 9:59 AM ET Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody 10:10 AM ET Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong 10:21 AM ET Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti 1:20 PM ET Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan 1:31 PM ET Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander 1:42 PM ET Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren 1:53 PM ET Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau 2:04 PM ET Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day 2:15 PM ET Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge 2:26 PM ET Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander 2:37 PM ET Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair 2:48 PM ET Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura 2:59 PM ET Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty 3:10 PM ET Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda 3:21 PM ET Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo

10th hole

Time Players 8:20 AM ET Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, Garrick Higgo 8:31 AM ET Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Fox 8:42 AM ET Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Aaron Rai 8:53 AM ET Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris 9:04 AM ET Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia 9:15 AM ET Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List 9:26 AM ET Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan 9:37 AM ET Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim 9:48 AM ET Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin 9:59 AM ET Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, McClure Meissner 10:10 AM ET Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, David Skinns 10:21 AM ET Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt 1:20 PM ET Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim 1:31 PM ET Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett 1:42 PM ET Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, Vince Whaley 1:53 PM ET Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes 2:04 PM ET Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Vincent Norrman 2:15 PM ET J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama 2:26 PM ET Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker 2:37 PM ET Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long 2:48 PM ET Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer 2:59 PM ET William Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes 3:10 PM ET Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott 3:21 PM ET Chan Kim, Blaine Hale

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Houston Open on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, March 28

Golf Channel/Peacock: 4-7 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-7 p.m

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m

Friday, March 29

Golf Channel/Peacock: 4-7 p.m

Sirius XM: 1-7 p.m

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m

Saturday, March 30

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3:30 p.m

NBC: 3:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 11 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, March 31

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3:30 p.m

NBC: 3:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 11 a.m.-6 p.m

