2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

With the Florida Swing in the rearview mirror, the PGA Tour has left the Sunshine State and arrived deep in the heart of Texas for the first of two events in the Longhorn State.

Defending champion Tony Finau and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlight the field for this week’s 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The event returns to the PGA Tour schedule after a hiatus in 2023 with a new title sponsor and $9.1 million up for grabs (with $1,638,000 going to the winner).

After 18 holes, Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr lead the way after 6-under 64s. Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith, and Scheffler are one behind at 5 under in a tie for third.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the second round of action at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Tee times and pairings

1st hole

Time Players 8:20 AM ET Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim 8:31 AM ET Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett 8:42 AM ET Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, Vince Whaley 8:53 AM ET Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes 9:04 AM ET Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Vincent Norrman 9:15 AM ET J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama 9:26 AM ET Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker 9:37 AM ET Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long 9:48 AM ET Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer 9:59 AM ET William Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes 10:10 AM ET Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott 10:21 AM ET Chan Kim, Blaine Hale 1:20 PM ET Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, Garrick Higgo 1:31 PM ET Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Fox 1:42 PM ET Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Aaron Rai 1:53 PM ET Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris 2:04 PM ET Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia 2:15 PM ET Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List 2:26 PM ET Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan 2:37 PM ET Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim 2:48 PM ET Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin 2:59 PM ET Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, McClure Meissner 3:10 PM ET Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, David Skinns 3:21 PM ET Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt

10th hole

Time Players 8:20 AM ET Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan 8:31 AM ET Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander 8:42 AM ET Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren 8:53 AM ET Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau 9:04 AM ET Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day 9:15 AM ET Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge 9:26 AM ET Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander 9:37 AM ET Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair 9:48 AM ET Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura 9:59 AM ET Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty 10:10 AM ET Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda 10:21 AM ET Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo 1:20 PM ET Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young 1:31 PM ET Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater 1:42 PM ET Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn 1:53 PM ET Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy 2:04 PM ET Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink 2:15 PM ET Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker 2:26 PM ET Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook 2:37 PM ET Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell 2:48 PM ET Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry 2:59 PM ET Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody 3:10 PM ET Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong 3:21 PM ET Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek