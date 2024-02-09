2024 Super Bowl simulations: Madden has a clear prediction for 49ers vs. Chiefs

With Super Bowl 58 just around the corner, several NFL fans are looking for ways to predict the result of the impending game. Several publications have released their simulations for the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

While these simulations are supposed to create a realistic outcome, oftentimes, they just become something fun to consider during the week leading up to the big game – or something to give fans of either team false hope before their dreams get decimated.

The most popular form of simulation is through the video game Madden. Madden is the only simulation-style NFL video game and thus makes it an easily attainable method for conducting such simulations. Here are some of the best from around the internet.

KC dynasty: Back-to-back Super Bowl winners: Chiefs can join legendary champions with Super Bowl 58 win

Super Bowl 58 simulations:

Madden: Chiefs 30, 49ers 28

The official Madden 24 simulation saw the Chiefs take down the 49ers. When the Chiefs and 49ers squared off in 2020, Madden also predicted a Chiefs' victory and was correct. However, neither team is where they were four years ago. Madden's official simulation has not correctly predicted the Super Bowl winner in three straight years.

CBS Sports: 49ers 10, Chiefs 6

This score would be a shocker given the effectiveness of the 49ers offense as well as the greatness of Patrick Mahomes. Still, with the Chiefs' defense playing as well as it has, a low-scoring affair could very well be on the docket.

CBS's simulation predicts that a late interception from former Kansas City Chief Charvarius Ward will seal the Chiefs' fate. Ward will win Super Bowl MVP for his performance.

Sports Illustrated: Chiefs 24, 49ers 21

Sports Illustrated did not use Madden to run their simulations, opting for a computer model to predict the score instead. Luke Lindholm writes that the computer leaned toward the Chiefs because of their performance in recent games compared to the 49ers. Where the 49ers showed flashes of greatness in the second half of their conference championship and divisional round games, the Chiefs have looked dominant throughout the entirety of their games in these playoffs.

Story continues

Lindholm also notes that the Chiefs have distinct advantages at quarterback and on defense. The 49ers' defense has been exposed up front against elite offenses throughout the year. While they were able to control the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens have been able to poke holes in the Niners' front seven.

How has Madden done at predicting winners?

Historically, Madden has been right more often than it has been wrong, with a record of 11-9 since the official simulations started prior to Super Bowl 38. However, Madden has endured a rough stretch as of late, going 1-5 in the last six Super Bowls. In all fairness, the one game that Madden has correctly predicted in that span was the Chiefs vs. 49ers in 2020.

Prior to that, Madden's last correct prediction came in Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Madden predicted a three-point victory for New England. Crazily enough, Madden has actually predicted the exact score of the Super Bowl before. The video game predicted a 28-24 victory for the Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks, which ended up being the correct score. Madden did not predict the massive interception at the end of the game, but for a simulation to come that close is still a remarkable feat.

How to watch Super Bowl 58: date, TV, streaming

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

Stream: YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Paramount+

Stream the game: Watch Super Bowl 58 with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Super Bowl 58: Kadarius Toney could be a Super Bowl-sized headache for Chiefs

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl 2024 simulations depict a close battle for 49ers-Chiefs