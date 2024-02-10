2024 Super Bowl: Latest injury report for Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers
Kickoff for the 2024 Super Bowl is less than two days away and both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have updated their injury reports.
Both teams have stayed relatively healthy through the season as they made their way through the playoffs and into the title game. San Francisco's in better shape than Kansas City, though, as the Chiefs will be missing All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and running back Jerick McKinnon in the title game.
Here's how the injury report looks ahead of Super Bowl 58:
2024 Super Bowl: Injury report for San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Trent Williams
OT
Resting Player
Probable for the Super Bowl
Arik Armstead
DE
Knee, Foot
Probable for the Super Bowl
Oren Burks
LB
Shoulder
Probable for the Super Bowl
George Kittle
TE
Toe
Probable for the Super Bowl
Ambry Thomas
CB
Ankle
Probable for the Super Bowl
Kalia Davis
DT
Ankle
Probable for the Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Joe Thuney
G
Pectoral
Out for the Super Bowl
Jerick McKinnon
RB
Groin
Out for the Super Bowl
Richie James
WR
Foot
Probable for the Super Bowl
Chris Jones
DE
Quad
Probable for the Super Bowl
Skyy Moore
WR
Knee
Probable for the Super Bowl
Isiah Pacheco
RB
Toe/Ankle
Probable for the Super Bowl
Rashee Rice
WR
Ankles
Probable for the Super Bowl
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Calf
Probable for the Super Bowl
Prince Tega Wanogho
OT
Quad
Out for the Super Bowl
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB
Illness
Probable for the Super Bowl
49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 2024 how to watch
When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Cable: CBS, Nickelodeon
Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV
49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 2024 odds, spread and over/under
The 49ers are favorites to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 according to the BetMGM NFL odds.
All odds as of Friday afternoon.
Spread: 49ers (-2)
Moneyline: 49ers (-130), Chiefs (+110)
Over/under: 47.5
