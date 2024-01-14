2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour at Waialae

Moving Day lived up to its mantra Saturday at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Numerous players, like co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray, made big moves up the leaderboard. Others, like Austin Eckroat and Carl Yuan, two of the 36-hole co-leaders, were stuck in neutral most of the day.

Bradley and Murray will be in the final group Sunday, sitting at 14-under 196 after three rounds at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Bradley shot 7-under 63 on Saturday while Murray shot 6-under 64. It’s the first time the Sony Open has had 54-hole co-leaders since 2016.

Sitting one shot behind the leaders is Sam Stevens, who matched Bradley with a 7-under round.

The purse this week is $8.3 million with $1.494 million going to the winner in the 144-man field.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Sony Open. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 12:40 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Rodgers, Nico Echavarria 12:50 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Harris English, J.T. Poston 1 p.m. Matt Wallace, K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett 1:10 p.m. Brendon Todd, Zac Blair, Ryo Hisatsune 1:20 p.m. Ben Griffin, Cam Davis, Adam Svensson 1:30 p.m. Brian Harman, Brandon Wu, Eric Cole 1:40 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren 1:50 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Stewart Cink, Carl Yuan 2 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Patton Kizzire, Stephan Jaegar 2:10 p.m. Russell Henley, Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim 2:20 p.m. Troy Merritt, Kurt Kitayama, Austin Eckroat 2:30 p.m. Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An, Emiliano Grillo 2:40 p.m. Ben Silverman, Taiga Semikawa, Matthieu Pavon 2:50 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray, Sam Stevens

10th tee

Tee time Player 12:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose 12:50 p.m. Corey Conners, Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy 1 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Will Gordon, Si Woo Kim 1:10 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Hideki Matsuyama 1:20 p.m. Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips 1:30 p.m. Ben Kohles, Maverick McNealy, Jake Knapp 1:40 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Parker Coody, Joel Dahmen 1:50 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Luke List, Mark Hubbard 2 p.m. Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman, Seamus Power 2:10 p.m. Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings 2:20 p.m. Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander, Justin Lower 2:30 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Norman Xiong, Martin Trainer 2:40 p.m. Matt NeSmith, Yuto Katsuragawa 2:50 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Garrick Higgo

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch The Sentry on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, Jan. 14

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m.

ESPN+: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

