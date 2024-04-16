2024 RBC Heritage Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

A week after the first men’s major championship of the year, the stakes don’t get much lower on the PGA Tour.

The 2024 RBC Heritage is set to kick off Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The tournament is the fifth signature event on the PGA Tour’s schedule for 2024, and most of the top players in the world are expected to be in the field, like world No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and many others.

The purse at the RBC Heritage is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 RBC Heritage. All times listed are ET.

Thursday tee times

1st tee

Time Players 8:15 a.m. Alejandro Tosti 8:25 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes 8:35 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen 8:45 a.m. Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson 8:55 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young 9:05 a.m. Tony Finau, Adam Schenk 9:15 a.m. Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes 9:25 a.m. Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama 9:35 a.m. Jason Day, Eric Cole 9:50 a.m. Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An 10 a.m. Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam 10:10 a.m. Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim 10:20 a.m. Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston 10:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth 10:40 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala 10:50 a.m. Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood 11 a.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner 11:10 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips 11:25 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris 11:35 a.m. Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry 11:45 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry 11:55 a.m. Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp 12:05 p.m. Corey Conners, Tom Hoge 12:15 p.m. Tom Kim, Harris English 12:25 p.m. Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay 12:35 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers 12:45 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd 1 p.m. Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy 1:10 p.m. Taylor Moore, Justin Rose 1:20 p.m. Brian Harman, Sungjae Im 1:30 p.m. Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:40 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy 1:50 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele 2 p.m. Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland 2:10 p.m. Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, April 18

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Friday, April 19

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Saturday, April 20

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, April 21

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

