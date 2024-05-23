2024 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs
2024 AHL CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS
All Times Eastern
Third Round
DIVISIONAL FINALS
(Best-of-5)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
NORTH DIVISION
Cleveland (1) vs. Syracuse (3)
(Cleveland wins series 3-0)
Wednesday's result
Cleveland 6 Syracuse 4
Saturday's result
Cleveland 4 Syracuse 1
___
ATLANTIC DIVISION
Hershey (1) vs. Hartford (5)
(Hershey wins series 3-0)
Wednesday's result
Hershey 4 Hartford 1
Saturday's result
Hershey 4 Hartford 2
___
WESTERN CONFERENCE
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee (1) vs. Grand Rapids (2)
(Milwaukee leads series 2-1)
Wednesday's result
Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)
Monday's result
Milwaukee 5 Grand Rapids 3
Friday's game
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 26
x-Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
___
PACIFIC DIVISION
Coachella Valley (1) vs. Ontario (3)
(Coachella Valley wins series 3-0)
Sunday's result
Coachella Valley 3 Ontario 2
x _ played only if necessary
The Canadian Press