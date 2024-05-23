Advertisement

2024 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·1 min read

2024 AHL CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS

All Times Eastern

Third Round

DIVISIONAL FINALS

(Best-of-5)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

NORTH DIVISION

Cleveland (1) vs. Syracuse (3)

(Cleveland wins series 3-0)

Wednesday's result

Cleveland 6 Syracuse 4

Saturday's result

Cleveland 4 Syracuse 1

___

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Hershey (1) vs. Hartford (5)

(Hershey wins series 3-0)

Wednesday's result

Hershey 4 Hartford 1

Saturday's result

Hershey 4 Hartford 2

___

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee (1) vs. Grand Rapids (2)

(Milwaukee leads series 2-1)

Wednesday's result

Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)

Monday's result

Milwaukee 5 Grand Rapids 3

Friday's game

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

x-Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

___

PACIFIC DIVISION

Coachella Valley (1) vs. Ontario (3)

(Coachella Valley wins series 3-0)

Sunday's result

Coachella Valley 3 Ontario 2

x _ played only if necessary

The Canadian Press

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement