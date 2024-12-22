2024 PNC Championship prize money payouts for each team

What a way to end the year.

Bernhard Langer and son Jason topped Tiger Woods and won Charlie on the first playoff hole to win the 2024 PNC Championship. The duo each shot 15 under in the final round to finish at 28 under for the tournament, but the defending champions held off Team Woods in the end. It's Langer's record sixth title at the PNC.

Here's the breakdown of how much money each team earned at the 2024 PNC Championship.

PNC Championship prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Team Langer -28 $200,000 2 Team Woods -28 $80,000 T3 Team Duval -23 $52,084 T3 Team Harrington -23 $52,084 T3 Team Singh -23 $52,084 6 Team Lehman -22 $48,000 7 Team Stricker -21 $47,000 T8 Team Korda -20 $45,167 T8 Team Daly -20 $45,167 T8 Team Cink -20 $45,167 11 Team Annika -19 $44,000 T12 Team Leonard -18 $43,250 T12 Team Kuchar -18 $43,250 14 Team O'Meara -15 $42,500 T15 Team Couples -14 $41,750 T15 Team Trevino -14 $41,750 17 Team Immelman -13 $41,000 18 Team Faldo -12 $40,500 19 Team Player -10 $40,250 20 Team Price -8 $40,000

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: PNC Championship 2024 prize money payouts for each team