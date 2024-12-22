Advertisement

2024 PNC Championship prize money payouts for each team

What a way to end the year.

Bernhard Langer and son Jason topped Tiger Woods and won Charlie on the first playoff hole to win the 2024 PNC Championship. The duo each shot 15 under in the final round to finish at 28 under for the tournament, but the defending champions held off Team Woods in the end. It's Langer's record sixth title at the PNC.

Here's the breakdown of how much money each team earned at the 2024 PNC Championship.

PNC Championship prize money payouts

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Team Langer

-28

$200,000

2

Team Woods

-28

$80,000

T3

Team Duval

-23

$52,084

T3

Team Harrington

-23

$52,084

T3

Team Singh

-23

$52,084

6

Team Lehman

-22

$48,000

7

Team Stricker

-21

$47,000

T8

Team Korda

-20

$45,167

T8

Team Daly

-20

$45,167

T8

Team Cink

-20

$45,167

11

Team Annika

-19

$44,000

T12

Team Leonard

-18

$43,250

T12

Team Kuchar

-18

$43,250

14

Team O'Meara

-15

$42,500

T15

Team Couples

-14

$41,750

T15

Team Trevino

-14

$41,750

17

Team Immelman

-13

$41,000

18

Team Faldo

-12

$40,500

19

Team Player

-10

$40,250

20

Team Price

-8

$40,000

