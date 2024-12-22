2024 PNC Championship prize money payouts for each team
What a way to end the year.
Bernhard Langer and son Jason topped Tiger Woods and won Charlie on the first playoff hole to win the 2024 PNC Championship. The duo each shot 15 under in the final round to finish at 28 under for the tournament, but the defending champions held off Team Woods in the end. It's Langer's record sixth title at the PNC.
Here's the breakdown of how much money each team earned at the 2024 PNC Championship.
PNC Championship prize money payouts
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Team Langer
-28
$200,000
2
Team Woods
-28
$80,000
T3
Team Duval
-23
$52,084
T3
Team Harrington
-23
$52,084
T3
Team Singh
-23
$52,084
6
Team Lehman
-22
$48,000
7
Team Stricker
-21
$47,000
T8
Team Korda
-20
$45,167
T8
Team Daly
-20
$45,167
T8
Team Cink
-20
$45,167
11
Team Annika
-19
$44,000
T12
Team Leonard
-18
$43,250
T12
Team Kuchar
-18
$43,250
14
Team O'Meara
-15
$42,500
T15
Team Couples
-14
$41,750
T15
Team Trevino
-14
$41,750
17
Team Immelman
-13
$41,000
18
Team Faldo
-12
$40,500
19
Team Player
-10
$40,250
20
Team Price
-8
$40,000
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: PNC Championship 2024 prize money payouts for each team