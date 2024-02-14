2024 Philadelphia Eagles free agents: Targets, NFL draft needs and more as free agency nears

Some uncertainty awaits for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, one season removed from their 2023 Super Bowl appearance.

The Eagles had high expectations for the 2023 season after their conference championship a year prior, especially after a strong draft and returning many of their pending free agents last offseason. Ultimately, Philadelphia fell flat in the back half of the season, losing four of its last five games and making a first-round exit from the playoffs.

This year, the team enters the offseason in the bottom half of the league in available cap space, according to Over the Cap, though only eight players that took more than 30% of snaps will be unrestricted free agency.

The Eagles should still be contenders in 2024. However, the possibility of center Jason Kelce retiring and a lack of current spending flexibility, roster changes are coming after the weak end to last season.

Here's everything to know about Philadelphia's situation entering the offseason.

Chiefs victory parade: Live updates: What time it starts, how to watch and more

2024 Philadelphia Eagles free agents

Unrestricted free agents

In order of percentage of snaps played, per Over the Cap:

LB Nicholas Morrow

LB Zach Cunningham

IDL Fletcher Cox

RB D'Andre Swift

IOL Iosua Opeta

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

EDGE Brandon Graham

LS Rick Lovato

CB Bradley Roby

WR Quez Watkins

P Braden Mann

WR Julio Jones

S Justin Evans

OT Jack Driscoll

RB Boston Scott

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

QB Marcus Mariota

RB Rashad Penny

LB Shaun Bradley

OT Roderick Johnson

Restricted/exclusive rights free agents

TE Jack Stoll

Potential Eagles NFL Draft targets

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Middlehurst-Schwartz writes, "Even though three-time All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson made it clear he plans to keep on playing, general manager Howie Roseman still might be drawn to finding the 33-year-old's eventual successor. What better long-term option is there than Guyton, a fellow Sooners product who is already being mentored by Johnson and could continue to learn the finer points of the position as he sits behind the veteran?"

Story continues

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Sikkema writes, "The Eagles must address cornerback. Howie Roseman loves his SEC players, and McKinstry is the ideal fit as a player with the ability to play press-man coverage at any time."

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Podell writes, "He is a menace as a run blocker, and he has plenty of upside as a pass blocker. Fuaga could be the long-term Lane Johnson replacement at right tackle."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon (trade up to pick 16)

Reuter writes, "Powers-Johnson steps in for future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce."

Damian Parson, The Draft Network: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Parson writes, "Kevin Byard's contract is without guarantees after the 2024 season and Sydney Brown is rehabbing a torn ACL, leaving the safety position as a need. Tyler Nubin is my top safety with an NFL frame and the versatility to wear many hats on defense."

When does NFL free agency begin?

March 11: The NFL's legal tampering period begins at noon ET. According to the NFL's official operations website, this is when teams are allowed to begin negotiating contracts with players that are set to become free agents.

March 13: NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET. All contracts that end after the 2023 season expire, and teams and players are allowed to execute new contracts. This includes deals agreed to during the tampering period becoming official.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

Where: Campus Marius Park at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan

When: April 25-27, 2024

Cable TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+; ESPN+; fuboTV

How to watch: Catch this year's NFL Draft with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles free agents 2024: NFL draft needs, Philadelphia free agent targets