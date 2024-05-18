2024 PGA Championship Round 3 tee times: When and how to watch third-round action Saturday

The 2024 PGA Championship leaderboard is crowded with Americans.

Xander Schauffele is the sole leader at 12-under on the tournament at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky, after following up his first-round 62 with a second-round 68 on Friday. Schauffele is vying for his first major title. He has a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa (-11) and a two-stroke lead over Sahith Theegala (-10).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for fourth place at 9-under after he was arrested and charged with assaulting a Louisville police officer before his tee time.

One American notably missing is Tiger Woods after he failed to make the projected cut line at 1-under.

Before the third round can get underway, 18 golfers still have to complete the second round after play was suspended at 8:41 p.m. ET on Friday due to darkness. Golfers will resume the second round at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, with the third round scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET.

Which golfers still have to finish second round of PGA Championship?

Dean Burmester -6 through 16 holes

Taylor Moore -5 through 15 holes

Erik van Rooyen -2 through 15 holes

Jeremy Wells -2 through 16 holes

Ben Pollard -1 through 16 holes

Zac Blair -1 through 16 holes

Adrian Otaegui Even through 14 holes

Kyle Mendoza Even through 15 holes

Tim Widing +1 through 14 holes

Sam Valimaki +1 through 15 holes

Andy Svoboda +2 through 16 holes

Patrick Rodgers +3 through 15 holes

Ryan van Velzen +4 through 17 holes

Ben Griffin +5 through 16 holes

K.H. Lee +5 through 16 holes

Andy Ogetree +7 through 15 holes

Jared Jones +7 through 15 holes

Preston Cole +14 through 14 holes

How to watch PGA Championship third round

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 18 – third round

ESPN+ 8:55 a.m.-10 a.m. ESPN 10 a.m.-1 p.m. CBS 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 – final round

ESPN+ 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ESPN 10 a.m.-1 p.m. CBS 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Alternate telecasts can be seen on ESPN+ from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 18-19.

How to stream PGA Championship

Viewers can stream the PGA Championship on ESPN app and CBS Sports Live.

2024 PGA Championship tee times for Round 3

Round 3 tee times will follow after the conclusion of Round 2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PGA Championship 2024 Round 3 tee times: Start times, TV, live stream