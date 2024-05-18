2024 PGA Championship delayed for two hours on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sixteen players were unable to complete their second round of the 2024 PGA Championship because play was halted due to darkness Friday night, and Saturday morning, they were forced to wait more because thick fog covered Valhalla Golf Club, making play impossible.

Play had been scheduled to resume at 7:15 Eastern Time, but the PGA of America announced there would be a delay shortly before that time. At 9:14 a.m., an announcement was made that the conclusion of the second round will resume at 9:40 a.m. and that players must be in position and ready to play at that time.

The third round of the PGA Championship will now start on split tees, with half the field beginning on the first tee and the other half starting on hole 10. Groups will also now be comprised of three players instead of two, with the expectation that the first groups will start the third round at 11:17 a.m. and the last groups will tee off at 1:40 p.m.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek