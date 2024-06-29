2024 PFL 6 video: Shamil Musaev blasts Murad Ramazanov to clinch No. 1 welterweight spot

Shamil Musaev is walking into the 2024 PFL welterweight playoffs as the No. 1 seed, and he did so in style.

After picking up a second-round finish over Logan Storley in the first season bout back in April, Musaev (17-0-1) pulled off another second-round stoppage, but this time putting away and ending the undefeated record of Murad Ramazanov (12-1) on the preliminary card of 2024 PFL 6. The event took place Friday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Musaev put the pressure on early on Ramazanov, and he followed that up in the second round. He brutally dropped Ramazanov with a left hook and then followed up with a few shots to get the official stoppage.

You can watch Musaev’s latest finish in the videos below:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 6.

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie