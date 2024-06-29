2024 PFL 6 video: Shamil Musaev blasts Murad Ramazanov to clinch No. 1 welterweight spot
Shamil Musaev is walking into the 2024 PFL welterweight playoffs as the No. 1 seed, and he did so in style.
After picking up a second-round finish over Logan Storley in the first season bout back in April, Musaev (17-0-1) pulled off another second-round stoppage, but this time putting away and ending the undefeated record of Murad Ramazanov (12-1) on the preliminary card of 2024 PFL 6. The event took place Friday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Musaev put the pressure on early on Ramazanov, and he followed that up in the second round. He brutally dropped Ramazanov with a left hook and then followed up with a few shots to get the official stoppage.
You can watch Musaev’s latest finish in the videos below:
–> Insert –> BadApe.gif –> <enter>
OHHHH NOOOOOO#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW
🇺🇸 ESPN+
🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/XJ0pR3SPYf
— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 29, 2024
SHAMIL MUSAEV SNATCHES RAMAZANOV'S UNDEFEATED RECORD!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW
🇺🇸 ESPN+
🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/iz7UtPwZp9
— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 29, 2024
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 6.
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in…
Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge - 2024 PFL 6: Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Share this
image
gallery