2024 PFL 6 results: Brendan Loughnane carves giant cut on Justin Gonzales’ forehead for TKO

Brendan Loughnane left Justin Gonzales with a huge battle scar after their meet 2024 PFL 6.

The two featherweights clashed in the main event of Friday’s card, which went down on Friday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Loughnane won the bout by second-round TKO after landing a knee to the head of Gonzales that left him with a giant gash in the middle of his forehead.

Gonzales didn’t seem wobbled by the knee, however, the strike opened up a nasty cut that immediately began pouring blood. The referee had no option but to pause the fight to call in the cageside doctor. After checking the cut, it was clear Gonzales could not safely continue – even though he protested the stoppage.

Below, you can check out the finish of Loughnane vs. Gonzales:

Massive cut on Justin Gonzalez from a Knee!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/VAJ0mDoIyF — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 29, 2024

The ref waves it off! Brendan Clinches the #1 Seed and will face Kai Kamaka in August!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/EhycjUasN7 — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 29, 2024

With this result, Loughnane punched his ticket into the 2024 PFL featherweight playoffs. He did so as the No. 1 seed of the season. The Englishman is on a two-fight winning streak since losing to Jesus Pinedo in a big upset in 2023. Meanwhile, Gonzales now finds himself on a four-fight losing streak and out of the 2024 PFL featherweight tournament.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 6.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie