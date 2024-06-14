Advertisement

2024 PFL 4 video: Liz Carmouche beats buzzer with armbar of Kana Watanabe, clinches playoffs

nolan king
·1 min read

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Over 13 years into her professional career, Liz Carmouche might be hitting new highs with nine straight wins.

At 2024 PFL 4 on Thursday, Carmouche (22-7) submitted Kana Watanabe (13-3-1) with eight seconds left in the fight to earn four points and clinch her spot in the women’s flyweight playoffs. The stoppage came at 4:52 of Round 3. The fight took place at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Carmouche was on the bottom, in guard, when she threw up a lightning-fast submission attempt and locked it in. The tap came mere seconds later.

The fight was a rematch of a June 2021 bout in Bellator that Carmouche also won. That one was by 35-second standing TKO.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 4 results include:

  • Liz Carmouche def. Kana Watanabe via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 4:52

  • Taila Santos def. Taila Santos via split decision

  • Oleg Popov def. Davion Franklin via unanimous decision

  • Tyrell Fortune def. Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision

  • Ilara Joanne def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision

  • Tim Johnson def. Danilo Marques via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:14

  • Juliana Velasquez def. Lisa Mauldin via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 1:30

  • Sumiko Inaba def. Saray Orozco via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

