2024 Paris Olympics: What world records does Katie Ledecky hold?

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is known for breaking records. In the pool, no one is her superior. However, she may have even a few more records of which you are unaware.

With Olympic swimming events officially starting today, it's only a matter of time before we see Ledecky possibly break a few more, despite this being her fourth Olympics. Ledecky dominated at Olympic Trials, qualifying for three different races – 400-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle, and 1500-meter freestyle – as well as the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. It's clear that Ledecky still has a few years of her prime left in the tank, with many considering her the favorite in each even she qualified for.

Here's every record that Katie Ledecky holds heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Katie Ledecky World Records:

Current World Records:

Women's 800-meter Freestyle: 8:04.79

Women's 1500-meter Freestyle: 15:20.48

Former World Records:

Women's 400-meter Freestyle: 3:56.46 (August 7, 2016)

How many gold medals does Ledecky have?

Ledecky has seven Olympic gold medals (one from London, 2012; four from Rio, 2016; two from Tokyo, 2020). She also has three silver medals. The women's swimming record for most Olympic gold medals belongs to Jenny Thompson, who won eight gold medals between the 1992 and 2004 Olympic games.

The record for most gold medals by any female Olympian is nine, held by Russian gymnast Larisa Latynina between 1956 and 1964. Latynina earned 18 medals in total as well, the most of any female Olympian. Even if Ledecky medaled in every event she plans on swimming in this summer, she would still be four medals short of Latynina's record. Of course, earning a gold medal in three of those four events would give Ledecky the record for women's all-time gold medals.

Ledecky's 1500-meter dominance:

While Ledecky holds the world record in both the 800 and 1500-meter, she has undoubtedly had more success in the latter. Ledecky's sheer dominance in the 1500-meter is well-documented. Every time the event comes on, the broadcasters point out her performances over the last decade. However, most people don't understand the scope of her dominance.

During the final day of the 2023 U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, Katie Ledecky won the women’s 1500 freestyle in 15:29.64. This is her fastest time in three years. This is also the 6th fastest swim of all time, and now Ledecky owns the 15 fastest times in history. pic.twitter.com/br1UOXQkBt — Swimming Stats (@SwimmingStats) July 1, 2023

Ledecky broke the world record for the 1500-meter on July 30, 2013. No one else has held it since, meaning so long as no one else breaks her world record on July 30 when the heats for the 1500-meter take place, she will have been the world record holder for 11 straight years.

What's even crazier is that Ledecky's initial world record-breaking performance is no longer one of her top-ten performances.

At Olympic Trials this year, Ledecky recorded a time of 15:37.35. That too did not crack her top-ten times. She still beat second-place by twenty seconds though. Ledecky's time at Olympic Trials was the 19th-fastest 1500 ever. All 18 faster times belong to Ledecky.

