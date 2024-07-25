2024 Paris Olympics Soccer: How to watch the USWNT vs. Zambia today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

United States midfielder Crystal Dunn and the rest of the USWNT will take on Zambia in their first match of the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY)

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's first game of the Olympics is this week, but unlike many of events of the 2024 Summer Olympics, it won't be taking place in Paris; the USWNT will be facing off against Zambia on July 25 at Stade de Nice in the south of France. In fact, many of the matches during the women's soccer tournament will take place all over the country – including stadiums in Marseille, Bordeaux and Lyon – though the gold medal match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 10.

The first USMNT soccer game, held on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, will be available to stream live on Peacock, but if you're hoping to catch it on TV, it will be broadcast live in Spanish on Universo, and again in English on the USA Network at 9 p.m. ET. Here's what you need to know about tuning in to the USA vs. Zambia match, including a full roster of who's playing and more. (And while we're at it, here's everything else you'll need to know about how to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics.)

How to watch the USWNT vs Zambia game:

Peacock Watch the USWNT at the 2024 Olympics $7.99/month at Peacock

Date: Thursday, July 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channels: Universo, (with an encore at 9 p.m. ET on USA)

Streaming: Peacock

When is the USWNT's first Olympic soccer game?

The USA plays Zambia in its first Olympic soccer match of the 2024 Games on Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

USA vs. Zambia soccer game channel:

You can watch every single Olympic sport and event this summer on Peacock, including all the women's and men's soccer games, from the group rounds to the final.

In addition to streaming on Peacock, many of this year's Olympic soccer matches will air on USA, Telemundo, NBC Universo, or NBC. To check if a match is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

Where to watch Olympic Soccer on TV:

Today's match will have Spanish coverage airing live on Universo and an encore presentation in English on the USA Network at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch USA vs. Zambia without cable:

(Peacock) Peacock Stream the 2024 Olympics Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream all of the 2024 Olympics. Peacock will have coverage of every Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plus, the platform offers subscribers an Olympics Discovery Multiview, allowing you to watch up to four events at once. Peacock will also have several original shows covering the Games, including Gold Zone, Watch with Alex Cooper and a mobile-app exclusive, customizable and individualized Olympics recap show, narrated by an A.I.-generated voice of Al Michaels. On top of coverage of every Olympic sport in 2024, you’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $8/month at Peacock

How to watch Zambia vs. USA for free

Peacock may be the most comprehensive place to watch the Olympics, but it comes with a monthly subscription fee. If you're interested in watching coverage of the Olympics for free, you can stream free sports coverage from all around the world with the help of a VPN. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

For example, to watch the USWNT vs. Zambia without signing up for Peacock, you can tune into Australia's 9Now for full coverage of the game. Just sign into your VPN, find a server located in Australia, then make a free account on 9now.com to stream all the action.

And if you need help figuring out how to livestream with a VPN on your TV, there's a guide for that too.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream the Olympics for free ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Olympic coverage from all over the world rather than just what's available in the US. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

Who is competing in women's soccer at the 2024 Olympics?

There are twelve total teams competing in the women's soccer tournament at the 2024 Olympics. In the early stages of play, they're broken into three groups of four teams.

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

2024 Olympics USWNT roster:

The USWNT has a new manager, Emma Hayes, who previously coached Chelsea. Of the 18 current members of the team, eight players were a part of the 2020 Olympic Team. The players, broken out by position, are below:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

DEFENDERS (6):Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett

MIDFIELDERS (4): Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle

FORWARDS (6): Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams

ALTERNATES (4): Croix Bethune, Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt, Emily Sams

2024 USWNT Olympics schedule:

The complete Team USA women's soccer schedule is below; all games are available to stream on Peacock. USA Network will air select men's soccer matches live or on-delay. To check if a match is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

Olympic women's Soccer Schedule:

All times Eastern

Group A

Thursday, July 25

Canada vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m.

France vs. Colombia, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

New Zealand vs. Colombia, 11 a.m.

Canada vs. France, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

France vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m.

Canada vs. Colombia, 3 p.m.

Group B

Thursday, July 25

Germany vs. Australia, 1 p.m.

U.S. vs. Zambia, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Australia vs. Zambia, 1 p.m.

U.S. vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Australia vs. U.S., 1 p.m.

Zambia vs. Germany, 1 p.m.

Group C

Thursday, July 25

Spain vs. Japan, 11 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Brazil, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Brazil vs. Japan, 11 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Spain, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Brazil vs. Spain, 11 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Japan, 11 a.m.

Olympics 2024: Women's soccer knockout stage schedule

All times ET.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 3

Match 20: Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up, 9 a.m.

Match 21: Group C winner vs. Group A/B third-place finisher, 11 a.m.

Match 22: Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 1 p.m.

Match 19: Group A winner vs. Group B/C third-place finisher, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, August 6

Match 24: Match 20 winner vs. Match 22 winner, noon

Match 23: Match 19 winner vs. Match 21 winner, 3 p.m.

Medal round

Friday, August 9

Bronze Medal game: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 10

Gold Medal game: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:

DirecTV Stream Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at Fubo

Hulu + Live TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at Hulu

YouTube TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at YouTube

ExpressVPN Stream the Olympics for free $6.67/month at ExpressVPN